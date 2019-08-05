New Office For The Shea Team

The Shea team has served the community’s real estate needs for 15 years. It now has an office located at 5458 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia where the team can properly host homebuyers and sellers in a cozy and welcoming environment.

Call 541-2390 or email info@georgeshearealtor.com.

AtmosEffect Fitness Offers Valet Experience

Kerven Germain and Joel Balaban are the owners of AtmosEffect Fitness, a valet fitness experience that comes directly to you.

This is one of the few truly mobilized gyms in the country. It has most of the equipment that you would find in a traditional ‘brick and mortar’ gym and provides clients with a convenient, private and premium solution for help you to achieve your health and fitness goals.

Personal training, group fitness classes, workplace wellness programs as well as team building events are offered.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 682-9024 or visit www.AtmosEffect.com. Visit on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram @AtmosEffect.

Blu Indigo Spa Holds Ribbon-Cutting

Blu Indigo Spa held a ribbon-cutting to officially celebrate its grand opening in Valrico. County Commissioner Stacy White was on hand for the event. Leticia Kallas is the owner of the spa, which offers massage, facials, manicures, pedicures and waxing.

Located at 3339 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, the hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 651-3258 or visit bluindigospa.com.

Get Your Free CoolSculpting Consultation At Tampa Rejuvenation

Tampa Rejuvenation has been bringing health and wellness to the Tampa Bay community for over 14 years. They provide the latest in weight loss, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, sexual health and noninvasive aesthetics.

CoolSculpting is a safe and effective way to eliminate fat cells for good. Utilizing state-of-the-art cooling technology, CoolSculpting is able to target problem areas that do not respond well to diet and exercise.

FDA-cleared in 2010 and with over 4 million treatments performed worldwide, CoolSculpting is the leader in noninvasive fat reduction. This technology can even be strategically used to improve overall body shape by smoothing out fat pockets and reducing the volume of fat cells in the treatment area.

At Tampa Rejuvenation, a consultant and certified technician will work with each patient to determine their goals and expectations, creating a customized treatment plan to meet each patients’ desires.

For a free consultation, contact the Brandon location at 813-537-3800, 1155 Nikki View Dr. Brandon, Fl. 33511. For other Bay area locations call 888-865-8370.

Fundraiser At Earthwise Pet Supplies Benefits Community Pet Project

Earthwise Pet Supplies, located at 3454 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, will host a fundraiser for Community Pet Project (CPP) on Sunday, August 18 from 12 Noon-5 p.m.

CPP provides food, collars, leashes, flea preventative, toys, spay and neuter vouchers and other basic items to the pets of the homeless and at-risk residents of Hillsborough County. Fifty percent of all dog wash proceeds will be donated to CPP.

Self dog washes cost $14.99. Also all nail trims/grindings will be 50 percent off.

TNT Termite And Pest Control Celebrates Nine Years

TNT Termite and Pest Control began its ninth year in business by celebrating with an official ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk and Brandon Chambers of Commerce, along with many friends and neighbors in the community.

With nearly 30 years in the industry, it would be hard to match the experience, knowledge and service of the TNT Termite and Pest Control company.

In 1991, owners Ed and Bonnie Tekampe chose Valrico when they relocated from Wisconsin and they have never regretted the decision. Their son, Andy, is a certified operator with TNT. Bonnie takes care of the marketing for the business. Her passion for networking connects many people.

“These are my friends and neighbors,” said Bonnie, “I have the marketing and communication skills to really get out there into the community.”

Ed brings the business expertise and he manages the teams that do the service. Call 760-2691. Visit https://tnttermiteandpestcontrol.com/.

Boutique Mira Med Spa Offers High End Medical Skincare In Spa Environment

Mira Med Spa is celebrating its first year in business. Services offered include medical and relaxation skincare treatments, facials, microblading, injectables and massage. Products carried include Carry ZO, PCA, Pure Fiji & Revision Skincare.

Lisa Hart, the owner, said, “We are a boutique med spa offering high end medical skincare treatments in a relaxing spa environment.”

Hours are by appointment only. Call 654-6472 or visit www.miramedspa.com. You can find it on Facebook at Mira Med Spa – Aesthetics Studio.

Mira Med Spa is located in Plaza Bella on the second floor, directly above The Green Boutique, at 1082 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Walker Hill Designs LLC Offers Interior Decorating And Home Staging

Walker Hill Designs believes everyone should have a home they love. It provides interior decorating services for any style and every budget.

Walker Hill Designs offer simple, upfront pricing and makes the process fun and easy for its customers. All of its designs are customized to each client and they can choose their level of involvement: from a DIY checklist with suggested items to purchase, to having Walker Hill Designs complete everything start to finish.

Owners Erin Brundage and Allison Sclavakis want to remove the ‘intimidating’ stigma from interior decorating and let everyone know that they can have a home they love and one that makes them proud.

Hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 951-4545 or visit www.walkerhilldesigns.com.

A Little Lavish Hair Studio Celebrates One Year

Liz Johns, owner of a Little Lavish Hair Studio, is celebrating her one year anniversary at Salons by JC.

“I absolutely love the freedom it has given me. I have never loved my career more,” she said.

Johns has over 14 years experience in the beauty industry. She is a master colorist. and also a precision hair artist. She specializes in Matrix color. Hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. and Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Salons by JC is located at 3448 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 30 (in the Steinmart Plaza).

For an appointment, call 444-9258 or visit www.alittlelavish.com.

Rotary Holds Installation Dinner

The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview held its Annual Installation Dinner at River Hills Country Club in Valrico in June.

The board of directors for 2019- 2020 is as follows: President – James Everett, President Elect – Shirley Bhat, Secretary – Jackie Fields, Vice President – Dawn Carson, Treasurer – Marilyn Everett, Public Relations Chair – Michael Broussard, Club Admin Chair – Rhonda McDaniel, Membership Chair – Erin Messano and Rotary Foundation Chair – Stanley Rzad.

The Rotary Club of FishHawk Riverview meets every Monday at Coastal Palms Event Studio, 9429 Hwy. 301 in Riverview from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit https://fishhawkriverviewrotary.org.

TECO Peoples Gas Named Most Trust Utility In Nation

TECO Peoples Gas again received the highest overall score in the nation in the 2019 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study by Escalent.

Repeating its top performance for the fifth time, Peoples Gas ranked highest in Brand Trust among the 140 electric, natural gas and combination utilities across the country that are included in the study. The top 32 utilities with the highest Brand Trust index scores in the country were named 2019 Most Trusted Brands.

Peoples Gas System, Florida’s largest natural gas distribution utility, serves about 390,000 customers across Florida. Peoples Gas is a subsidiary of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Visit www.peoplesgas.com.

SpaceOAR Used In Prostate Cancer Treatment

The Cancer Center of South Tampa, Premier Radiation Oncology and Florida Urology Partners have added the use of SpaceOAR (Augmenix, Boston Scientific) in the treatment of localized prostate cancer with radiation therapy, in an effort to protect quality of life and minimize side effects. With prostate cancer, 90 percent of cases at initial diagnosis are likely to be localized, meaning it has not spread to other organs.

“We are very excited about this procedure and believe it’s a game changer for our radiation patients,” said Dr. Janelle Park, radiation oncologist at Premier Radiation Oncology. “This will allow us to really help our patients have a much lower side effect profile both during and after radiation therapy treatment.”

Dr. Alexander Engelman, radiation oncologist at Premier and Cancer Center of South Tampa, also noted, “Interestingly enough, there was also noted at three year follow up to have a statistically significant decrease in urinary as well as sexual side effects. Any reduction we can give our patients in long term side effects from radiation is a plus.”

Dr. Malcolm Root, urologist with Florida Urology Partners, said the procedure takes approximately 15-20 minutes.

Visit FloridaUrologyPartners.com, SpaceOAR.com or call Cancer Center of South Tampa, 601 S. Armenia Ave. in Tampa, at 353-8803 and Premier Radiation Oncology, 3140 S. Falkenburg Rd., Ste. 104 in Riverview, at 734-8911.