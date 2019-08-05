The 2019 Progressive® Insurance Tampa Boat Show presented by West Marine is anchoring at the Tampa Convention Center, Friday to Sunday, September 6-8. This year the show will have an expanded footprint featuring a new Yacht Club Lounge on the docks plus 36,000 sq. ft. of accessories and booth displays in the ballroom.

“The Progressive Insurance Tampa Boat Show, presented by West Marine is the largest and only in-water boat show in the Bay area bringing the best of boating to more than 20,000 attendees each year,” said Kevin Murphy, Show Manager. “With more than 300 boats on display at the best prices of the year, hundreds of interactive seminars, fishing simulators and on-water training, fishing courses for women and kid’s activities, there’s something for all ages and experience levels.”

Visitors can expect to partake in event favorites like Ladies! Let’s Go Fishing on Saturday; a day on the water learning tips and tricks from professional women anglers, on-water power boat training with Boat US, on-water catamaran lessons as well as boating education seminars at Progressive Boat Club lead by the Annapolis School of Seamanship for all levels of boating experience.

New at this year’s show:

On-Water Training Aboard a Brand-New Catamaran: suited for new or veteran sailors, this hands-on experience will allow all participants to master their skills.

Fishing Simulator, where anglers can enjoy an interactive ‘reel-life’ fishing simulator without getting wet.

Boater’s Yacht Club Lounge, where guests can meet up with friends or kick back and enjoy the bay while delighting in live island music, exotic cocktails and free WiFi while relaxing under a tented oasis adjacent to the expanded in-water portion of the show.

Special Show Days and exclusive events such as VIP Night Thursday, September 5, where tickets are available only at TampaBoatShow.com.

Also enjoy Friday $5 After 5 p.m., featuring $5 drink specials with nautical entertainment to kick off the weekend.

The Tampa Convention Center is located at 333 S. Franklin St. The in-water area closes at sunset. Tickets for ages 13 and older are $12. Youth 12 and under are free when accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets are $3 off for military with valid ID.

Purchase tickets at TampaBoatShow.com or at the show box office starting 9 a.m. on Friday, September 6. For more information, visit TampaBoatShow.com and follow the show on Facebook and Instagram.