By Hailey Le Roy

Goat yoga is about to be taken to the next level with this world-record-beating event.

On Saturday, September 14, Grady Goat Foundation is going for the gold with its attempt at beating the current world record for largest goat yoga class, “…because it’s there and it’s there to break,” said the Grady Goat Foundation founder, Debbie Canton.

It will be taking place at Keel & Curley Winery in Plant City with only 400 spots available. Each ticket is $55. Currently, there are over 1,000 people interested in the event on Facebook.

All the money earned during the session will go directly to the Grady Goat Foundation.

According to its website, the foundation was inspired by a goat born on its ranch named Grady, who was brought into the world with multiple disabilities. Grady motivated Canton to support children facing adversity with all the profits from the foundation’s yoga sessions, which normally take place every Saturday and Sunday.

Specifically for this event, the money earned will go towards the fight against human trafficking.

There are many rules to abide while going after this record. The amount of people, number of goats and amount of poses that everyone must do at the same time are just a few. A veterinarian must also be there, as well as spotters and counters.

This giant yoga session will not just have around 100 goats, though. There will be many vendors out there, food, drinks, a land rover obstacle course and live music directly after the world record attempt.

“It’s going to be a really fun event.”

Surprisingly, this will not be the first time someone has sought after this record. Arizona Goat Yoga had a turnout of 351 people and 84 goats.

The event was held at Arizona’s Mesa Amphitheatre, which was donated to them by the City of Mesa. It worked on this project for two years until it was finally able to pull it off and achieve the world record status. The event will be held at Grady Goat Farm on 12551 Franklin Rd. in Thonotosassa.

For more information and to get tickets and be a part of a world record, visit the Goat Yoga World Record & Artisan Festival Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/goat-yoga-world-record-artisan-festival-tickets-52271093247.