Homeschool Day At Cracker Country: Pioneers & Cowhunters

Visit for a special day designed for homeschoolers and their families. On Friday, September 6 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., educational interpreters in historical dress will guide young learners through activities that would have been familiar to a child growing up in a Florida farming and ranching community over 100 years ago.

Try your hand at churning butter, helping with the household chores, making your own toy and taking a lesson in a one-room schoolhouse. Learn some ‘cowhunter’ skills, like how to swing a lasso and what to pack for a long cattle drive.

The cost is $8 per person 4 years old and up, and children 3 years old and younger will be admitted for free. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. This is a very popular event, and there are limited tickets available.

Cracker Country is located at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Parking is free. Visit www.crackercountry.org/index.php/come-visit/when-to-visit/homeschool-events/pioneers-cowhunters.

YMCA Expands Program For Falls Prevention Patients

The YMCAs of Tampa Bay can now improve the health of older adults thanks to a recent expansion of a program proven to help seniors. Enhance®Fitness is now available at 22 locations across Tampa Bay.

The 16-week evidence-based program is offered at no cost to the participant thanks to the generosity of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living. The Y partners with BayCare Health System to help refer into the program patients who are at risk for falls.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to expand Enhance®Fitness in the Tampa Bay area. Over the next two years, we will serve nearly 4,000 seniors with this impactful program,” said Summer Cruff, Director of Community Integrated Health Programs at the YMCA of the Suncoast. “We hear such great success stories from our participants about improved quality of life and feeling socially connected to a group. Our Enhance®Fitness classes are like a second family.”

Enhance®Fitness participants meet three times a week for an hour, where they experience cardiovascular exercises, strength training, stretching and balance work. The wide variety of movement keeps members engaged.

Contact EnhanceFitness@tampaymca.org or stop by a participating Y. Visit www.ymcatampabay.org/.

5K Race Seeks To Help End Substance Addiction

Next Level Church is teaming up with Phoenix House to host the very first Run For The One 5K charity event and fight the battle against substance addiction. You are invited to walk or run in the 5K race on Monday, September 2 at 7 a.m. at 5642 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia.

The race entry fee is $25, $20 for recovering participants, $15 for children under 10 and $40 for virtual participants. The entry fee covers the race as well as a short-sleeve T-shirt. For anyone interested in contributing without participating in the race, online donations are accepted.

All of the proceeds will directly support Phoenix House. To register, please visit www.runfortheone.com and select the link to the race location near you. Call Walt Robbins at 308-3090 or email walt.robbins@nextlevel.church for more information.