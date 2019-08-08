Artist Vincent Van Gogh once said, “What is done with love is done well.” Pat Magruder of the Magruder Agency in Brandon has been doing what she loves, which is providing her clients with insurance for all their needs.

“Our mission is to deliver the right product, well-suited to the customer’s needs, in an honest and professional manner,” Magruder said. “We treat each customer with the care and respect we would expect in return. As a result, many of our customers have become good friends.”

Magruder values these relationships and consider them to be the most rewarding parts of living and doing business in the Brandon community. The Magruder Agency is also a family-owned and operated local business. Magruder’s daughter, Stephanie Van Slyck, has been working with her mother at the agency for more than 10 years.

“We believe providing excellent customer service is our ultimate goal,” Magruder said. “We have always maintained a philosophy of providing quality products that are individually suited to each customer and educating him or her about the product he or she is purchasing. If we are not able to improve a prospect’s situation, we recommend he or she continue with his or her current products.”

Magruder also believes strongly in serving her community.

“Being involved in the community is a priority to me,” Magruder said. “I’m a member of Riverview Woman’s Club, Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce and I’m a board member of the Greater Seffner Area Chamber of Commerce as well as [a] lifetime member of the Leadership Brandon Alumni Association.”

She also enjoys volunteering at ECHO.

“My involvement does not stop there because I also participate in fundraising events to support a variety of worthy causes and individuals,” Magruder said.

Maguder believes that keeping things local and supporting local is of great importance. Her home is within walking distance of her office, and she is prepared to serve her customers no matter what the weather conditions.

“If I have to climb over fallen trees and set up a card table in our parking lot to process insurance claims after a hurricane, I’m ready to do that for our customers. Nothing will stop me or Stephanie from caring for our customers.”

To learn more about Magruder Agency, visit www.magruderagency.com or call 645-3100. The Magruder Agency is located at 655 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.