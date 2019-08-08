‘Night On The Town’ Prom At Regent

Put on your best dress and join in for food, drinks and fun. On Friday, August 16, The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, will host ‘Night on the Town.’ Half of the proceeds will go to charity.

Please contact The Regent for ticket information at 571-2494.

The Smurfs Live Comes To Westfield Brandon

Papa Smurf, Smurfette and Clumsy Smurf are coming to Westfield Brandon, near the Dick’s Sporting Goods, on Sunday, August 11 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kids can sing and dance along to fun, interactive songs, make arts and crafts, get their face painted, play games and more. Plus, the first 200 kids in line receive a Smurfs surprise. Showtimes for the sing-alongs with the Smurfs are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

All kids must be accompanied by an adult who is 18 years or older. For a full schedule of events hosted by Westfield Brandon, please visit www.westfield.com.

Westfield Brandon is located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr.

Upcoming Events At The Riverview Library

The Riverview Library offers many events each month that are free for both children and adults. For more information, inquire at the Library Service Desk, call 273-3652 or visit hcplc.org. Here are a few events taking place in August:

Peace In The Pages—Meditation And Book Discussion: Monday, August 19; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Relax with a gentle guided meditation followed by a book (and life) discussion, featuring authors such as Byron Katie, Pema Chodron, Thich Nhat Hanh and others. Refreshments will be available at the end of the program.

On Monday, August 26 from 4:30-5 p.m., kids will enjoy the Science Behind the Making of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Discovery Education has created a virtual field trip that will bring viewers behind the scenes for the creation and animation of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Get a behind the scenes view of the science behind the movie magic.

From 5-7 p.m., enjoy Monday Night at the Movies with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; Spider-Man meets many different versions of himself when a gateway into the multiverse opens up. Rated PG.

Applications Now Available For 35 $1,000 Math Grants And/Or Host A Math Night

Mathnasium is dedicated to helping children learn and understand math in ways that can change their lives forever. In its effort to assist all children with math and STEM education, it has partnered with National PTA in its STEM + Families Initiative. (Visit www.pta.org/stem.)

It is reaching out to you today to let you know about the 2019 National PTA STEM + Families Initiative. You can apply on behalf of your school. Each grant winner will be awarded $1,000 to partner with their local Mathnasium and to host a ‘Math Night’ at their school.

Math Nights are turnkey two-hour events co-hosted by Mathnasium and local PTAs in elementary schools across the country helping kids explore math at their own level through fun games and activities as well as provide students and their families with quality STEM experiences.

You can apply for the grant through the quick and easy form here at http://bit.ly/2019MathGrants. The application deadline is on Sunday, September 8.

There are only 35 grants offered nationally, but if your school does not receive the grant, please reach out to your local Mathnasium about hosting a Math Night at your school.

Mathnasium, changing lives through math, has three locations locally: Mathnasium of Brandon, located on the corner of Bloomingdale Ave. and Bell Shoals Rd., call 655-6284 or email brandon@mathnasium.com; Mathnasium of West Brandon, located off of Causeway Blvd. and Falkenburg Rd., call 607-4950 or email westbrandon@mathnasium.com; and Mathnasium of Riverview, located at 11446 US 301, call 844-384-3265 or email riverview@mathnasium.com.

Paralympic Sport Tampa Bay Athletes Bring Home 41 Medals

The Paralympic Sport Tampa Bay team won 25 gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals in the Medium Team Division at the national championship tournament, held from July 14-19 in Eden Prairie, MN, taking fourth place honors. Team members set four national records, and Danielle Kanas received the ‘Spirit of Excellence’ award as the outstanding female field athlete.

The Adaptive Sports USA Junior Nationals is for athletes ages 6 to 22 with physical disabilities. This year’s tournament featured 254 athletes from 32 states.

A signature program of Hillsborough County’s Parks & Recreation Department, Paralympic Sport Tampa Bay offers year-round sports and recreation programs to promote healthy lifestyles, independence and personal growth for people with physical disabilities.