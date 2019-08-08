South Shore Democratic Club September Meeting

Join the South Shore Democratic Club for the September meeting, held at the (golf cart friendly) Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, located at 1651 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center on the first Thursday of the month. The next meeting is on September 5.

Meet ‘n Mingle with refreshments at 1 p.m. and general meeting at 1:30 p.m. Join fellow Democrats, Liberals, Progressives and Independents to welcome speaker Robin Lockett, Organize Florida’s regional director.

Please visit and Like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SSDEMCLUB or visit www.SouthShoreDemocrats.org for more information.

You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks.

Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Vendors Needed For Toy Train & Collectible Show/Sale In November

A Toy Train & Collectible Show/Sale presented by Regal Railways will take place on Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hillsborough Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Vendors will be on hand selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles and die-cast cars. There will be a running train layout for the children to enjoy, so come on out and bring the kids. There is something for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Admission is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Credit cards are accepted.

Vendors are needed. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please contact Joe at 727- 244-1341 or visit www.regalrailways.com.

Smokey Robinson Coming To New Hard Rock Event Center

Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson will perform in the new 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Thursday, October 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $80 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster and at The Rock Shop. The show is for those 21 and older.

Robinson initially rose to fame with his group, The Miracles. He met Berry Gordy after a failed audition for singer Jackie Wilson’s managers and Gordy was impressed with Robinson’s vocals and ambitious songwriting talents. With Gordy’s help, the group released Got a Job, which marked the beginning of a successful collaboration and the start of Motown Records.

In 1960, The Miracles recorded their and Motown’s first million-selling hit, Shop Around. Between 1960 and 1970, Robinson would produce 26 Top 40 hits with The Miracles including several Top 10 hits, such as You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me, I Second That Emotion and the group’s only No. 1 pop hit—The Tears Of A Clown. Other notable hits included Ooo Baby Baby and The Tracks Of My Tears.

The Detroit native has been inducted into the Kennedy Center, awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a second star with The Miracles. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is located at 5223 Orient Rd. Visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com/.

Bingo Returns To Saint Anne

Bingo returns to Saint Anne Catholic Church after a six-week summer break.

Saint Anne’s pastor, Father John McEvoy, welcomes residents from neighboring communities to come check out the parish bingo, meet new people, have some fun and possibly even win some money.

Saint Anne Bingo will celebrate its ninth year on Thursday, October 10 and Father John wishes to thank all those who support this parish event. The proceeds from bingo go toward reducing the church mortgage.

Bingo is every Thursday (except Thanksgiving and Holy Thursday) with early bird games starting at 6:30 p.m. and regular games starting at 7 p.m. Early bird games are $4 for a strip of three cards for five games; and regular games are $15 for a pack, which includes 18 regular games and two special games. Several other special games and extras are also available.

Saint Anne Bingo will have two jackpots on other dates throughout the year: October 10; October 31; November 21; December 19; January 2, 2020; February 13, 2020; March 12, 2020; and April 16, 2020.

The committee offers a reasonably-priced food concession with hot dogs, sandwiches, snacks, desserts and beverages.

Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at U.S. Hwy. 41 and 11th Avenue N.E. in Ruskin. For more information about the parish, visit its website at SaintAnneRuskin.org.

Bikes For Christ In Need Of Used Men’s Bikes

Bikes for Christ’s main focus is providing bicycles for those in need, and it has reached critically low levels on its men’s bike inventory. If you have a good used bike that you do not use, please consider donating.

Local drop off areas include Cycle Therapy at 917 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon (548-0007), Florida Mattress at 1809 W. Brandon Blvd. (477-9016) and A Peace of Plant City at 120 N. Collins St., Ste. 101 in Plant City (704-5773).

Visit www.bikes4christ.com/donations for more information or to make a donation.

5K Race Seeks To Help End Substance Addiction

Substance abuse and addiction is a very real and present tragedy affecting our communities. According to a recent study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 70,000 drug-related deaths reported in the United States in 2017 alone.

Unfortunately, many people who fall prey to the trap of addiction do not have the means to find a way out. That is why Next Level Church is teaming up with Phoenix House to host the very first Run For The One 5K charity event and fight the battle against substance addiction.

You are invited to walk or run in the 5K race on Monday, September 2 at 7 a.m. at 5642 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia. The race entry fee is $25, $20 for recovering participants, $15 for children under 10 and $40 for virtual participants. The entry fee covers the race as well as a short-sleeve T-shirt. For anyone interested in contributing without participating in the race, online donations are accepted.

All of the proceeds will directly support Phoenix House. Race packet pickup at Next Level Church, located at 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia, will be on Friday, August 30 from 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, August 31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Race Day Pickup from 6-6:45 a.m. at the race location, 5642 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia.

Preregistration is recommended. To register and for more information, please visit www.runfortheone.com and select the link to the race location near you. You may register online or print the application.

Call Walt Robbins at 308-3090 or email walt.robbins@nextlevel.church for more information.