CoolSculpting Offered At Tampa Rejuvenation

Tampa Rejuvenation has been bringing health and wellness to the Tampa Bay community for over 14 years. They provide the latest in weight loss, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, sexual health and noninvasive aesthetics.

CoolSculpting is a safe and effective way to eliminate fat cells for good. Utilizing state-of-the-art cooling technology, CoolSculpting is able to target problem areas that do not respond well to diets and exercise.

FDA-cleared in 2010 and with over 4 million treatments performed worldwide, CoolSculpting is the leader in noninvasive fat reduction. This technology can even be strategically used to improve overall body shape by smoothing out fat pockets and reducing the volume of fat cells in the treatment area.

At Tampa Rejuvenation, a consultant and a certified technician will work with each patient to determine their goals and expectations, creating a customized treatment plan to meet each patient’s desires.

For a free consultation, contact the Brandon location at 537-3800, located at 1155 Nikki View Dr. For other Tampa Bay area locations, call 888-865-8370.

New Location For Belz Law

Belz Law has moved to 955 Del Webb Blvd. E., Ste. 101B in Sun City Center and looks forward to its second anniversary in September. The new space allows staff a better work environment and clients a more comfortable experience.

As you or your loved ones get older, difficult decisions and questions need answers. Where will you live? Who will make financial and medical decisions for you? Who will take care of your pets once you are gone? Who will look after your loved ones’ finances?

Belz Law PLLC understands how hard it can be to face these questions. Its elder law and estate attorney will help you do so with confidence.

If you need help carrying out a loved one’s final wishes, you can speak to Probate Attorney Kyle Belz. Call 296-1296 to schedule a consultation.

ChicaBoom Fitness New In Apollo Beach

Jessica Vezilier is the owner of ChicaBoom Fitness SouthShore in Apollo Beach. The team at ChicaBoom is dedicated to helping people live a strong and healthy lifestyle, to reach their fitness goals and build unstoppable confidence by offering one-on-one personal training, group training and nutrition guidance.

All ages and fitness levels welcome. Hours are by appointment. It is located at 118 Flamingo Dr., Ste. E in Apollo Beach. Call 610-2763 or visit www.chicaboomfitness.com.

New Office For The Shea Team

The Shea team has served the community’s real estate needs for 15 years. It now has an office located at 5458 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia where the team can properly host homebuyers and sellers in a cozy and welcoming environment.

Call 541-2390 or email info@georgeshearealtor.com.

Hanson Services 20th Anniversary

Hanson Services In-Home Care recently celebrated its 20 year anniversary by giving away to the first 120 people a complimentary luncheon. It was all done as a drive-by under a large canopy near their front door.

Georgana Collins takes pride in the great office staff and top caregivers who enjoy taking care of their clients no matter what their needs. Monitoring a client in their own home has a better outcome for the client as well as for the physician and the family.

“We not only care for our clients, we invest in their well-being,” said Collins.

Call 634-6617 for a complimentary evaluation.

SpaceOAR Used In Prostate Cancer Treatment

The Cancer Center of South Tampa, Premier Radiation Oncology and Florida Urology Partners have added the use of SpaceOAR (Augmenix, Boston Scientific) in the treatment of localized prostate cancer with radiation therapy in an effort to protect quality of life and minimize side effects.

With prostate cancer, 90 percent of cases at initial diagnosis are likely to be localized, meaning it has not spread to other organs.

“We are very excited about this procedure and believe it’s a game changer for our radiation patients,” said Dr. Janelle Park, radiation oncologist at Premier Radiation Oncology. “This will allow us to really help our patients have a much lower side effect profile both during and after radiation therapy treatment.”

Dr. Malcolm Root, urologist with Florida Urology Partners, said the procedure takes approximately 15-20 minutes.

Visit FloridaUrologyPartners.com, SpaceOAR.com or call Cancer Center of South Tampa, 601 S. Armenia Ave. in Tampa, at 353- 8803, and Premier Radiation Oncology, 3140 S. Falkenburg Rd., Ste. 104 in Riverview, at 734-8911.

Riverview Auto Tag & Title

The owner of Riverview Tag & Title said, “We take the hassle out of waiting in lines and aggravation [out] of the DMV. Whether it is a registration renewal, title transfer, VIN verification, personalized and specialty plates or other document for your car, boat, Jet Ski or trailer, just stop by and see us and we will take care of all of your automotive tag and title needs.”

It is a pick up/drop off service, so customers come in and spend 10 or so minutes going over what needs to be done, sign a few documents and then receive a call when everything is done and ready to be picked up. Most items can be taken care of within 24 to 48 hours.

Riverview Auto Tag & Title is located at 7423 US Hwy. 301 S. Hours are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Call 374-4448 or visit http://riverviewautotag.com.

SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry

SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. It is a pediatric dental specialty office that does dentistry differently and is happy to be part of the SouthShore community.

Owner Dr. Casey Lynn feels privileged to provide care for the children here. “Our goal is to go above and beyond to ensure children have the most enjoyable, comfortable and successful experience possible.”

Parents are encouraged to come back with their child during cleanings, exams and routine treatment.

SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry is located 122 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach. Hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 296-6660 or visit www.smilelynndental.com.

Cooking Classes To Begin At SouthShore Spice Company

SouthShore Spice Company is starting cooking classes on their grills and smokers.

There will be a Traeger Game Day Promo event on Saturday, August 17. They will be smoking a whole gator, demo cooking on all the grills and having some sales.

SouthShore Spice Company is your source for BBQ seasonings and sauces, grills, smokers, pellets, cooking wood and hydroponic systems.

It is located at 228 Apollo Beach Blvd. (next to Apollo Meats). Call 922-6325 or visit www.thesouthshorespiceco.com.

Create Your Own Furry Pals – Teddy Bear Mobile

Teddy Bear Mobile offers its mobile ‘create your own furry pal’ concept for any type of event and helps accessorize the furry pals. No matter what size or budget, it has a package that suits your needs. It brings a CreateYour-Own Stuffed Animal party to you. Everyone is involved at a Teddy Bear Mobile party.

Children can pick out their own furry animals, help stuff them, pick out a fun outfit and name their new friend.

This is a great activity for parties, fundraisers, preschools, daycares, back to school nights, graduations, corporate events, seniors at assisted living facilities and more.

Hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Inquiries are welcome via Facebook, email, call or text. Call 203-8999, visit its Facebook at Teddy Bear Mobile-SW Tampa or visit www.tbmswtampa.com.

AtmosEffect Fitness Offers Valet Experience

Kerven Germain and Joel Balaban are the owners of AtmosEffect Fitness, a valet fitness experience that comes directly to you. This is one of the few truly mobilized gyms in the country.

It has most of the equipment that you would find in a traditional ‘brick and mortar’ gym and provides clients with a convenient, private and premium solution for help you to achieve your health and fitness goals.

Personal training, group fitness classes, workplace wellness programs as well as team building events are offered.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Call 682-9024 or visit www.AtmosEffect.com. Visit on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram @AtmosEffect.

Rotary Holds Installation Dinner

The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview held its Annual Installation Dinner at River Hills Country Club in Valrico in June.

The board of directors for 2019-2020 is as follows: President – James Everett, President Elect – Shirley Bhat, Secretary – Jackie Fields, Vice President – Dawn Carson, Treasurer – Marilyn Everett, Public Relations Chair – Michael Broussard, Club Admin Chair – Rhonda McDaniel, Membership Chair – Erin Messano and Rotary Foundation Chair – Stanley Rzad.

The Rotary Club of FishHawk Riverview meets every Monday at Coastal Palms Event Studio,located at 9429 Hwy. 301 in Riverview, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Please come visit and learn how you can get involved and network with like-minded business owners along with making a difference in the community.

Visit https://fishhawkriverviewrotary.org.

Oasis Senior Advisors Help Find Assisted Living Options

Do you have a senior who is living alone and should not be, or does not want to? Oasis Senior Advisors is a free service to seniors and their families to help the senior find the right place to thrive.

Oasis Senior Advisors has in-depth knowledge of assisted living communities (ALFs) in your neighborhood and will be with you every step of the way to help you find the right community for the senior to live and grow. Getting older does not mean you have to stop living.

If you are thinking of moving, resources are available to help you find everything you need, from attorneys to packers, to movers, to a new place, no matter where you want to go.

Call 468-6362 or email aahtes@YourOasisAdvisor.com for more information.