Making a positive impact on youth is the motto of Impact Taekwondo. The martial arts school, located at the Impact Taekwondo Center at 11942 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, offers lessons in the evenings to kids age 3 1/2 all the way up to adults as well as an after-school program for Riverview elementary schools and summer and minicamps for kids ages 5-12.

Impact received the 2019 ‘Best of the Best award’ in the martial arts category (bronze) and it is part of the Martial Arts Teachers’ Association (MATA).

According to office manager Jennifer Hart, it preaches to its students about how to focus without distraction, when and how to use self-defense and having self-control, respect and courtesy for others. It also focuses on teaching its students how to get into shape and make it a lifestyle, as well as how to stand up for themselves, character building, confidence, commitment and how to develop a positive outlook on life.

“Our goal is simple—to provide the best instruction, leadership and guidance possible for your child,” said Hart.

According to the website, martial arts has multiple benefits for adults, just as they do for kids and teens. In fact, adults are likely much more in need of the physical and psychological boosts that martial arts provide. Few activities have the multiple benefits of mental and physical fitness as martial arts.

The after-school program offers free daily transportation from your child’s school. The program also offers martial arts classes, dance and tumbling classes and various sporting drills and games.

The elementary schools that are eligible for the program include: Boyette Springs Elementary, Collins Elementary, Dawson Elementary, Kids Community School, Sessums Elementary, SouthShore Charter Academy and Stowers Elementary.

“Our mission is to help them realize their full potential physically and mentally,” said Hart.

For more information on Taekwondo classes, visit ImpactTaekwondoCenter.com. Visit RiverviewAfterSchool.com for information on the after-school program, which starts on Monday, August 12.