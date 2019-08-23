A new apartment complex in Valrico is helping to solve one of the area’s more difficult problems. Laburnum Gardens, located on Bloomingdale Ave., opened earlier this month and is offering affordable rental apartments for seniors.

“All 81 units at Laburnum Gardens are reserved for seniors with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area’s median income,” said Todd Pratt, Hillsborough County’s media relations strategist.

Pratt explained that the maximum monthly rent will range from $502 for a one-bedroom unit to $904 for a two-bedroom apartment. Five of the units are designed for people with mobility challenges and two are for those with hearing or vision disabilities.

“It is good and it’s clean, and the biggest thing is that it is new; brand-new,” said resident Armando Ocasio. “There are a couple of people that are in wheelchairs and it makes it easier for them and it’s comfortable.”

Developed by Southport Development, Inc., the complex was partly funded by Hillsborough County. The maximum income for prospective residents ranges from $18,760 to $40,140, depending on family size.

“Such public-private partnerships are becoming increasingly valuable as State Housing Initiative Program (SHIP) funding has significantly declined in recent years,” said Pratt.

Amenities at the complex include a clubhouse and community area, elevators in all buildings, a nature trail and boardwalk and a shuffleboard court.

“In order to build a strong economy, people need a place to lay their heads at night so they can take care of their families and take care of their lives,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Kimberly Overman. “That foundation is key to a successful community and economy.”

Laburnum Gardens is located at 1146 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, visit the development’s website at www.laburnumgardens.com or call 278-5273.