Local business people have the opportunity to receive a unique look at area schools this fall thanks to a new program. Hillsborough County Public Schools is launching CEOs in Schools in October and any executives interested in joining are encouraged to sign up soon.

“Local senior executives and CEOs will team up with the CEO at our schools, the principal, to see, hear and do the things that our public school teachers, staff and students experience every day,” said Tanya Arja, Media Outreach with Hillsborough County Public Schools. “The CEOs will volunteer for the entire day at a local elementary school with the goal of seeing how their knowledge in business can help students and our schools achieve their goals for success.”

Kelly McMillan, Principal at Apollo Beach Elementary School, will be joined by Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman as part of the program on Friday, October 18.

“I believe that spending the day at my school will provide her with a great perspective on county issues that impact our schools, especially in the rapidly growing South County area,” said McMillan. “Likewise, I hope to gain a better perspective of the challenges facing the county’s commission as it relates to schools in our area and our community at large.”

As part of the program, McMillan hopes to share the expectations on the students and staff every day as well as show what makes Apollo Beach Elementary a unique learning environment.

“Our school was just recognized for the second time as a National and State School of Character,” said McMillan. “This is a unique distinction, so we are excited to share how we have worked diligently to promote positive character both in school and in our community.”

The program was founded by Vistra Communications, in partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools, when Vistra’s CEO Brian Butler began a mentor relationship with former Mort Elementary School Principal Woodland Johnson through The Council for Educational Change’s PASS program.

“The experience created a desire for Brian to challenge other CEOs to get involved in our schools,” said Arja.

CEOs can register for the program online at www.1DayofChange.com. CEOs will attend a one-hour reception later this month and a one-hour meet and greet with their principal before the full day on October 18.