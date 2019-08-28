By Brian Bokor

Behind the CVS Pharmacy (southwest corner of Lumsden Rd., Lithia Pinecrest Ave. and Bell Shoals Rd.), development has begun on Bell Shoals Executive Park—an eight-acre project encompassing 16 freestanding buildings (all one story, 28 ft. in height) and adding 61,500 sq. ft. of professional office space to the Brandon area (available summer 2020).

According to David Lennon, vice president at McCullagh & Scott, “The goal of this park is high-end professionals.”

That includes lawyers, doctors, engineering firms, CPAs and other professional designations. No retail stores have been included in the park, which will keep the majority of traffic between the typical business hours of 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The new O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and Christian Brothers Auto Repair under construction on Lumsden Rd. are not part of Bell Shoals Executive Park but are also underway.

The executive park is the third approved project for this site and will be the least intensive of the three approved uses. The first project (1989) was to be named ‘Royal Oaks Plaza’ with Food Lion as the anchor along with a drug store, bank, restaurant, gas station and retail complex.

The land then sat idle for 28 years until the Royal Oaks Senior Community Assisted Living Facility was approved in 2017. This was to be a two-story (35 ft.) facility containing up to 160 beds, but before construction plans were submitted McCullagh & Scott acquired the project and submitted plans for the executive park, which were approved.

A dedicated left-turn lane on Bell Shoals Rd. will be added to improve traffic flow. Developers are mandated to replace all trees removed inch-for-inch on-site…and if the land necessary is not available on-site, funds are contributed to the Hillsborough County Tree fund, which plants the trees on equivalent conservation land.

McCullagh & Scott, in business for over 30 years, will be developing this project. Specializing in churches (such as Arise Assembly of God, 1st Presbyterian of Brandon and FishHawk Fellowship), it also has built several local businesses, including Camp Bow Wow in Riverview, Ace Hardware (Lithia and Riverview), both Providence Lakes and Bloomingdale Executive Parks and even a salsa plant in Seffner.

For information, call 621-7777 or visit https://mccullaghandscott.com.