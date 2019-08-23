The artwork of multimedia artist Roy Adams will be featured at the Bruton Memorial Library during the month of August. Adams is a photographer, painter, printmaker and filmmaker. He creates mixed media assemblages and installations. The exhibit at the library is both unique and interesting in content and size.

Adams earned a B.A. in Art from the University of South Florida. Adams is an award-winning artist whose artwork and installations have been shown both domestically and internationally. Adams has had exhibits at the Florida Museum of Photographic Art in Tampa and the Tampa Museum of Art and he has been involved in group shows all over the world. Adams has had his work shown in galleries from Arkansas and Minnesota to Lakeland and Tampa.

Most of the art in the current exhibit features local subject matter. He currently resides in Plant City. The exhibit at the library consists of photographs, cloth collage and paintings.

Adams said, “Art is ever-evolving. Art is life.” Adams explained, “I selected these pieces because they reflect an eclectic view of my art.”

The exhibit is striking and captures the imagination. There are photos of Dinosaur World, a 20”x24” color photo of a strawberry as well as the cloth collage.

As Adams said that “Art is ever-evolving,” he continues to hone his craft by taking classes and workshops. Early in his career, Adams met photographer Bud Lee, who encouraged him to paint. Lee was named Life Magazine’s Photographer of the Year. The two developed a friendship, and Lee helped Adams get into art shows in the area.

The Bruton Memorial Library is located at 302 McLendon St. in historic downtown Plant City. The exhibit can be viewed during normal operating hours of the library.

If you are an artist and would like to have your art exhibited at the library, please call 757-9215 or visit the front desk at the library and ask for an application. For more of Roy Adams’ work, please visit www.printmaker.mysite.com or email printmaker@juno.com.