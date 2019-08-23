Why did you decide to become a teacher?

My first degree was in Marketing from Florida State University. I enjoyed sales but I could not find a product in which I truly believed. In between jobs, I was substitute teaching and that’s when I realized that I could sell reading and writing to children. I went to the University of South Florida to earn a Masters Degree in English Education. Reading and writing are skills that all people need in all careers. I now have the best product to sell.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

I would like to see each and every student grow intellectually. There is no finer a moment than when that light bulb appears and I know that child finally got it.

What is your hidden talent?

My friends say I am good at repurposing things.

What is something about you that would be a surprise to your students?

I am starting a nonprofit with a few good friends that is similar to Belle of the Ball in which we provide needy girls with prom dresses. We are calling our nonprofit Gowns for Girls. We hope to be up and running in Eastern Hillsborough County for the 2020 prom season.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

The quote I live by is your true character is what you do when you think no one is watching you.

What is something you would like to see changed in our school system?

If I could change anything about our school system I would create vocational-technical middle schools so that students could have the goal of learning auto mechanics, woodworking or other valuable skills at an earlier age.