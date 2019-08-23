Just in time for International Beer Day, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is hosting the return of Bier Fest, featuring over 40 local and international breweries, 40 new brews to try, new pub-inspired fare and live entertainment.

Although International Beer Day is celebrated globally on the first Friday of August, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has been pouring out the fun all year with complimentary beer samples as a part of the park’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Samples will continue to pour out at Garden Gate Café in the heart of the festival footpath throughout Bier Fest each weekend now through Sunday, September 8, including Labor Day. Beer connoisseurs can create the perfect pairing with delicious pub food favorites and enjoy live music from local acts.

From Florida’s finest craft brews to interesting international delights, park guests can enjoy local favorites and explore new flavors throughout the festival plaza. New to the festival this year, guests can toast to the end of summer with seasonal flavors like pumpkin and fruity ciders, including gluten-free options.

Bier Fest highlights more than 20 Florida-based breweries and over a dozen Tampa Bay favorites.

The best way to enjoy the flavors of the festival is with the purchase of a Bier Fest Sampler Lanyard, starting at only $29.99. Samplers allow a choice of any five or ten food or beverage samples throughout the festival. Pass Members get an exclusive offer: 12-items for the same price as a 10-item sampler or two extra samples for free.

Bier Fest is included with park admission, including year-round admission with a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Annual Pass or Fun Card. For a limited time, guests who purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $99.99 will receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for free, including unlimited admission through the end of the 2019 season.

Food and beverages are not included with park admission and is available for an additional fee. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

