Ms. Bird has been a teacher for 14 years.

Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I always loved teaching and playing school as a child. However, when I went to college, I majored in Political Science because it was interesting and I really didn’t know what I wanted to do. After graduating, I worked in both nonprofit companies and banking. My husband was active duty Coast Guard, so we moved every three to four years.

Once we had children, I decided to stay home with my boys. We moved to Valrico and my husband retired from the Coast Guard. I started substituting at Cimino. My passion for teaching returned and I decided to pursue that. I earned my teaching degree through the county’s Alternative Certification Program, was hired at Cimino and have been there 14 years!

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?
First and foremost, I want my students to feel comfortable in my classroom. I hope to instill in them a passion for learning and to teach them how to think. In my classroom, I strive to engage students and make learning fun.

What is your favorite book and why?
Gone with the Wind—growing up in New England, I didn’t know much about the south. My first time reading this book opened my eyes to a new part of our country as well as an important time in the history of our country.

What is one of your most embarrassing moments while you have been a teacher?
This is a great example of what not to do with a classroom of first graders—I was adding some cards to a chart I had hanging from the wall. I put a chair next to a bookshelf and stepped onto the bookshelf. When I stepped back, I missed the chair and fell back in front of my entire class. Not very graceful or safe!

What is your favorite quote or saying?
It is what it is!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR