Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I always loved teaching and playing school as a child. However, when I went to college, I majored in Political Science because it was interesting and I really didn’t know what I wanted to do. After graduating, I worked in both nonprofit companies and banking. My husband was active duty Coast Guard, so we moved every three to four years.

Once we had children, I decided to stay home with my boys. We moved to Valrico and my husband retired from the Coast Guard. I started substituting at Cimino. My passion for teaching returned and I decided to pursue that. I earned my teaching degree through the county’s Alternative Certification Program, was hired at Cimino and have been there 14 years!

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

First and foremost, I want my students to feel comfortable in my classroom. I hope to instill in them a passion for learning and to teach them how to think. In my classroom, I strive to engage students and make learning fun.

What is your favorite book and why?

Gone with the Wind—growing up in New England, I didn’t know much about the south. My first time reading this book opened my eyes to a new part of our country as well as an important time in the history of our country.

What is one of your most embarrassing moments while you have been a teacher?

This is a great example of what not to do with a classroom of first graders—I was adding some cards to a chart I had hanging from the wall. I put a chair next to a bookshelf and stepped onto the bookshelf. When I stepped back, I missed the chair and fell back in front of my entire class. Not very graceful or safe!

What is your favorite quote or saying?

It is what it is!