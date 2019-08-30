By Joe Kerr

Faith is more than a weekend ritual in Plant City—it is a tradition. In Plant City, you will likely hear faith-based music in the local coffee shop, and civic events still open with prayer. The Crossing Church emphasizes those same values. Campus pastors and Plant City natives Michael and Julie Pippin are excited to begin sharing that message in the new Crossing Church campus in Plant City.

The Crossing Church in Plant City opens on Sunday, September 15 at 10:30 a.m. The church will meet at 507 S. Wheeler St. in the building currently occupied by MadZone and formerly the grocery store, Kash n’ Karry.

Pastor Pippin remarked, “That place has been feeding people for a long time. Now it will serve the Bread of Life.”

The MadZone facility is equipped to serve the entire family, and the Crossing Church in Plant City will employ those unique features to create a family environment from the beginning. During pre-service times, kids can play in the bounce houses. The Laser Maze room will host middle school students and the larger meeting area will host the main worship service on Sundays and high school on Wednesday nights.

The goal is to minister to the entire family.

Crossing Church Lead Pastor Greg Dumas explained how that emphasis is reflected at the Tampa and SouthShore campuses, “We see a multi-generational love for the things of God because the church has done such a great job of transitioning each age group. We see kids who love God become teens who discover God. We watch them become college students who find purpose in God and, eventually, adults who disciple the next generation.”

Pastor Dumas’ vision is to pastor one church while breaking the local functions into manageable roles assigned to campus pastors. The Plant City campus will combine live on-campus worship with a livestream message broadcasted from the Tampa location. Pastor Dumas calls it a “high-touch, high-care experience.”

For more details about the Plant City expansion, visit wearecrossing.com/plantcity or call 626-0783. If you attend the Crossing Church and would like to volunteer for the Plant City Launch Team, you can sign up online.