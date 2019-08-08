The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin is an exceptional local nonprofit that provides workshops and classes. In addition, the Firehouse Cultural Center offers top quality entertainment in its Firehouse Pub. You can see live entertainment, including music, comedy and theatre.

The Firehouse Cultural Center will kick off the 2019-2020 Firehouse Pub Season on Saturday, September 7 with Valerie Gillespie and John Puhl at 7:30 p.m.

Gillespie is a jazz musician. The Valerie Gillespie Ensemble performs a mixture of instrumental and vocal jazz. Puhl is a fabulous guitarist who plays with several local bands, including T-Bone Hamilton. This is a great opportunity to see two highly talented musicians, Gillespie and Puhl, onstage together.

The Firehouse Pub will offer live theatre over the weekend of September 13 to 15. Death Trap will be presented by MacBeth and Cheese in partnership with the Firehouse Cultural Center.

Death Trap is a play written by Ira Levin in 1978. It has many plot twists and references itself as a play within a play. It is a two-act play and holds the record for the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway. Death Trap was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play. Death Trap was adapted into a movie in 1982.

Death Trap will be presented on Friday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m.; on Saturday, September 14 at 3 and 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, September 15 at 3 p.m.

You can see some good local comedy with Firehouse Pub’s Girls Night Out on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. The lineup of comedians will be announced shortly.

On Saturday, September 21, come back and see Tim Costello and Friends at 7:30 p.m. Costello is a member of Victoria Ginty’s band. Costello will entertain the crowd with some great rock music.

Advance tickets to the Firehouse Pub events are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers. Day of tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers. Seating is limited and reservations are highly recommended. Get your tickets online by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 645-7651.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. N.E. in Ruskin.