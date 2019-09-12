Yoga is known to heal the mind, body and soul. It refers to traditional physical and mental disciplines originating in India and it has been in practice for thousands of years. Henry Huta is the owner of The Ancient Wisdom of Yoga located in Gibsonton. He learned the ancient philosophy of yoga while traveling with Swami Paramhansa Yogananda in India from 2000 to 2007.

In 2013, Huta and his wife, Sharon, opened The Ancient Wisdom of Yoga.

“The Ancient Wisdom of Yoga was founded to complement a number of organizations supporting Paramhansa Yogananda’s mission to the West from India to spread the original teachings of yoga,” Huta said. “The focus is on holistic alternative healing through yoga, meditation, acupuncture and massage therapy.”

The resources provided by the yoga studio are aligned with the teachings of Swami Kriyananda, the founder of Ananda Sangha Worldwide communities and disciple of Paramhansa Yogananda.

“I felt guided to open The Ancient Wisdom of Yoga not in a shopping strip mall, but rather on several acres of wooded property, which we were able to rent in 2013,” Huta said. “Since then, we have grown to have 12 certified yoga teachers, an acupuncturist, an Ayurvedic therapist, two energy healing practitioners and four massage therapists.”

The studio offers 1,200 sq. ft. for patrons to practice yoga comfortably in and it tries to maintain the spiritual, not religious, tradition of yoga and meditation.

“While it may not be for everyone, an overwhelming number of clinical research studies have confirmed the efficacy of yoga and meditation on physical health and reductions in anxiety, depression and stress,” Huta said.

Huta and his staff at The Ancient Wisdom of Yoga love being a part of the Brandon community.

“We are a local enterprise serving local clients; therefore, spreading our message locally is very important,” Huta said. “It’s heartwarming to receive positive feedback from our clients who report health benefits and stress reduction due to their visits to our studio.”

For more information, visit www.tawyoga.com or call Huta at 672-1080. The Ancient Wisdom of Yoga is located at 10209 Gibsonton Dr. in Gibsonton.

Yoga and meditation classes are offered seven days a week at various times.