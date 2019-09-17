Local music fans will have an opportunity to see young musicians from the entire county perform at a music festival this fall. On Saturday, November 2, Bloomingdale High School’s Rajun’ Bull Band will host Hillsborough County’s Marching Performance Assessment (MPA) at its ‘Charlie Harris’ Stadium. Every high school marching band in the county will perform its halftime show for spectators and a panel of judges.

The MPA festival is like a final exam grade for marching band programs. The bands will not be competing against one another. Instead, the panel of judges will rate each performance according to benchmarks set by the Florida Bandmaster’s Association (FBA), which is the governing body for all middle and high school programs in the state.

Two judges will assess musical performance, with a third judge grading the percussion section. Dance teams and flag corps will be graded by a judge for their contribution to the visual performance. Two more judges will assess the visual performance and the overall effect of the show. All bands will be looking to match or improve scores earned during last year’s festival.

Bloomingdale’s director of bands, Jon Sever, is keen to welcome the public to witness the shows, saying, “[The MPA] gives the public a chance to see how hard these kids have been working. Spectators will be able to enjoy a wide range of marching styles during the performances.”

Showcasing all of the bands in the county will be an all-day event. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event for $10 or less. Spectators will be able to choose from a variety of concessions items and food vendors during the festival. Starting performance time will be around 1 p.m. Interested spectators can keep informed via Bloomingdale Band’s Facebook page: BSHS Rajun’ Bull Band.

The Rajun’ Bull Band is asking for additional support from the community in the form of sponsorships and donations. Anyone who is interested in contributing to Bloomingdale’s MPA Festival can contact Jon Sever or the Bloomingdale Band Boosters at jon.sever@sdhc.k12.fl.us or 2019MPABloomingdale@gmail.com.

Bloomingdale High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.