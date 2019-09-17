Grab your gal pals for an incredible night of worship on Friday, October 11 at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon. The Freedom Tour invites you to come and be encouraged by the hope and freedom found in Jesus Christ.

The gathering is for every woman—no matter the stage in her life. Jesus Christ unites us all in His purpose, so whether you are a working mom, a stay-at-home mom, adolescent or in your golden years, this event is for you.

The event features the author and speaker Jennie Allen, who is the founder of ‘IF: Gather,’ a nonprofit movement that exists to equip women with Gospel-centered resources. Allen has also written Nothing to Prove: Why We Can Stop Trying So Hard, which can be purchased on Amazon. The message will focus on finding freedom in Christ and challenge you to discover who you are in Him.

In addition to a time of Bible teaching, Christy Nockels, a worship leader and songwriter from Nashville, TN, will lead a time of praise and worship through music. She has been a worship leader for more than 25 years. In 2017, Nockels released the album, Be Held: Lullabies for the Beloved and recently released a new single, In Every Way.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person for general admission and $30 per person for a VIP ticket. The VIP ticket includes early access with preferred seating and a Q&A time with Jennie Allen. Prices do not include ticketing fees. Tickets are available for purchase by going to https://www.itickets.com and searching Freedom Tour or by phone at 1-800-965-9324.

Debbie Weisemann is Bell Shoals’ Minister of Community Outreach and Women.

She said, “I would personally like to invite every woman in the Greater Tampa Bay Area to be a part of the extraordinary evening of worship and challenge as together we discover what it truly means to experience the freedom to be all we were created to be.”

Bell Shoals Baptist Church is located at 2012 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.freedomprojecttour.com or call 689-4229.