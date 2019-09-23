Cirque du Soleil is proud to announce its return on ice with a new creation that will spin you into the vibrant world of Cirque du Soleil AXEL. This unique experience will showcase world-class acrobatic skating performances set in fantastical universes combining full-spectrum visual effects and awesome live music that seamlessly integrates popular songs with new original scores.

Cirque du Soleil AXEL will be presented at the Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa, for seven performances only starting October 31.

“The success of our first creation on ice has reinforced our ambition to further explore the extensive creative possibilities of a frozen playground,” said Daniel Fortin, Vice President Creation. “With Cirque du Soleil AXEL, we will offer a truly electrifying experience to all audiences, pushing the boundaries of creativity with the unique approach that has forged the reputation of Cirque du Soleil.”

Embark on the journey of Axel, a young man and his dynamic group of friends, whose passion for live music and graphic arts come to life in an exhilarating adventure that reminds us all that our dreams are within reach. Discover this young artist as he falls for the fascinating Lei in a high speed chase for love and self-realization.

Get lifted by the electrifying experience of Cirque du Soleil AXEL, with stunning performances that blend ice-skating, acrobatics and live music will leave all audiences astounded.

Cirque du Soleil AXEL is the 48th original production of Cirque du Soleil, part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, and its second on-ice experience.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events.

AXEL will run: Thursday and Friday, October 31 and November 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 2 at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 3 at 1 and 5 p.m.

More information and tickets are available at cirquedusoleil.com/AXEL or visit www.amaliearena.com.