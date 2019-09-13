Eighth Annual Gifts & Crafts Fair At The Bridges Seeking Local Vendors

Vendors with unique gifts and crafts are invited to register for the annual Gifts & Crafts Fair held on Saturday, October 12 at The Bridges Retirement Community. The Fair will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Due to the positive feedback from those who attended last year, and the fact that we were filled to capacity with vendors, made the event a huge success,” said Janet Noah, the director of community relations and event organizer.

The Bridges Retirement Community is located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Interested vendors, please contact Janet at 413-8900 or jnoah@thebridgesbvm.com.

Bloomingdale Bandits Charity Golf Tournament

A charity golf tournament will be held on Saturday, October 12 to benefit the Bloomingdale Bandits. Registration is 11:30 a.m. and the Shotgun start is 1 p.m. Dinner and awards follow at 6 p.m.

Lunch and dinner are included. The cost is $100 per player and $375 for a foursome. Sponsors are also needed.

The tournament will be held at Bloomingdale Golfers Club, located at 4113 Great Golfers Pl. in Valrico, and is being held to help with expenses for a trip to Cooperstown. For more information or to register, contact Brandee Wilson at 334-315-2653.

YMCA Expands Program For Falls Prevention Patients

The YMCAs of Tampa Bay can now improve the health of older adults thanks to a recent expansion of a program proven to help seniors. Enhance®Fitness is now available at 22 locations across Tampa Bay.

The 16-week evidence-based program is offered at no cost to the participant thanks to the generosity of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living. The Y partners with BayCare Health System to help refer patients who are at risk for falls into the program.

Enhance®Fitness is a proven community-based senior fitness and fall prevention program helping older adults become more active, energized and empowered for independent living. The national physical activity program is deemed particularly safe and effective for older adults living with arthritis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Participants meet three times a week for an hour of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, stretching and balance work.

For more information, contact EnhanceFitness@tampaymca.org or stop by a participating Y. Visit www.ymcatampabay.org/.

Paw Patrol Comes To Westfield Brandon

Directly from Adventure Bay, Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol will be at Westfield Brandon at the Dick’s Sporting Goods court on Sunday, September 15 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to meet and greet kids of all ages. Come join the fun with arts and crafts, face painting, games and more. Plus, the first 200 kids in line will receive a special prize to take home!

Space is limited so make sure to show up early. The event is free, but RSVPs are suggested.

All kids must be accompanied by an adult that is 18 years or older. For a full schedule of events hosted by Westfield, please visit www.westfield.com.

Register for free meet and greet tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/paw-patrol-meet-greet-tickets-64249774806. Westfield Brandon is located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr.

Competitors Sought For Hillsborough’s Active Life Games

Exercise is great for the body and mind, but it is particularly important as we age. The Active Life Games, organized by Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation, help promote physical and mental fitness through an Olympic-style competition that attracts hundreds of adults age 50 and older each year.

The 39th annual competition continues the tradition of offering a variety of contests for all skill and fitness levels. Events range from track and field to cycling to pickleball to billiards, dominoes and horseshoes. Some of the more than two dozen events are qualifiers for state competitions.

Registration costs $15 for one event and $25 for unlimited events. There is an additional $25 charge for those participating in the golf competition, which includes a cart. This year’s games will be held from Monday-Friday, October 7-18.

In addition to being a lot of fun and a great way to stay in shape, the games serve as a regional qualifier for the Florida Senior Games.

Visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org and search for ‘Active Life Games’ for more information and to register.