Holy Innocents’ Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show Seeks Vendors

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is accepting vendor signups for its Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

Both inside and outside locations are available. The fee for an inside location, which accommodates one six ft. table and two chairs, is $45, and it is $40 for an outside 12×12 ft. space, which is well shaded.

Interested vendors can register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. For any questions, please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.

South Shore United Methodist Women Tea

The South Shore United Methodist Women will be holding a tea on September 14 from 11 am to 1 pm. The tea will be a time of fellowship, music, food and praise. The tea is open to church and community women and has a history of peace, togetherness, fun, love and lots of tea.

To fully prepare, it needs an RSVP. Please call 440-670-1220 with your name, the number of ladies attending and phone number(s) to call one back, if needed.

A $5 love offering will be collected to benefit Cornerstone Ministries in Tampa. A speaker from Cornerstone will share her testimony and update us on Cornerstone Ministries. The theme for its tea this year is Moving Forward in Fellowship, Faith and Service.

Disciples Of Christ Christian Fellowship Celebrates New Sanctuary

Disciples of Christ Christian Fellowship in Riverview recently celebrated the opening of its new sanctuary with a ribbon-cutting celebration. Many of the church’s 120 members were on hand for the event.

The church was founded in 2004 and in 2012 plans began for this expansion and more. After eight years of planning, growing and saving, the prayers became reality. The dedication celebrations also took place in August.

Disciples of Christ Christian Fellowship is a small congregation with a big heart and an even bigger vision: a church nurturing the body, mind and spirits of all races, ethnicities and ages.

The sanctuary is only phase 1 of its planned campus. Other phases include: picnic area, soccer field, community garden and a health & wellness center. Disciples of Christ Christian Fellowship’s members are excited about their increased ability to carry out the church’s mission, “Making Disciples to make a Difference.”

Disciples of Christ Christian Fellowship is located at 11116 Rhodine Rd. in Riverview. Visit https://doccf.org/home/.

St. Stephen Blue Mass Celebrates Law Enforcement And Fire Rescue Personnel

Saint Stephen Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #14084 will host a ‘Blue Mass’ for all law enforcement and fire rescue personnel at the local, county, state and federal levels. Saint Stephen’s ninth annual celebration of emergency personnel will take place Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m.

This ‘Blue Mass’ is offered as thanks for emergency personnel providing protection and safety for our community, including fire rescue, police officers, the sheriff’s department, state troopers and federal law enforcement. This mass will be in celebration and to request God’s blessing on each of these dedicated officers sworn to protect and serve as well as their families who so unselfishly love and support those faithful men and women.

Emergency personnel, their families and friends as well as the community are cordially invited to participate. If you are a police officer, firefighter, paramedic or other emergency personnel, please honor this celebration in Class ‘A’ uniform, if able, or display your agency’s identification, if possible.

Father Dermot Dunne will bless Patron Saint medals/necklaces at the end of the mass. Saint Stephen Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #14084 will provide Saint Michael the Archangel/Saint Florian medals for those who desire them.

A reception with light refreshments will immediately follow in the Family Life Center.

St. Stephen is located at 10118 Saint Stephen Cir. in Riverview.