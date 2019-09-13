If you or a loved one have experienced arthritis, tendonitis, gout or lupus, you understand how debilitating these autoimmune conditions can be. That is why having a good rheumatologist is an integral part of a care plan.

Dr. Priya Reddy and her staff at Southwest Florida Rheumatology are perfectly poised to diagnose and treat a variety of rheumatic diseases, which when left untreated can affect the joints, muscles and bones and cause pain, swelling, stiffness and deformity.

At Southwest Florida Rheumatology, Dr. Reddy and her staff work with patients to evaluate and treat rheumatologic disease as well as provide in-office infusion therapies, diagnostic ultrasound and labs.

There is true commitment behind Dr. Reddy’s practice, “I have a passion for patient advocacy, patient education as well as to the continued advancement of my profession in rheumatology. I know that patient outcomes improve when patients better understand their disease state and participate in informed decision-making with their physician.”

Before opening her practice in 2010, Dr. Reddy began her career at the University of South Florida where she was faculty in the Division of Rheumatology. Her love of research and continued education are evident in the many organizations to which she belongs.

She is an executive board member of the Florida Society of Rheumatology and currently serves as Secretary/Treasurer and concurrently the Florida regional director for the American Women in Rheumatology. Dr. Reddy is board certified in Rheumatology and is a Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology. Additionally, she is a member in good standing with the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, Florida Medical Association and the Hillsborough County Medical Association.

Besides bringing cutting edge advances to her patients, she passes on her knowledge. Dr Reddy continues as part of the teaching faculty at Brandon Regional Hospital and Blake Regional Hospital internal medicine programs that are part of the University of South Florida medical education system.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology is conveniently located in Riverview and also serves Lithia, Fishhawk, Bloomingdale, Brandon, Valrico, Gibsonton, Sun City Center, Ruskin and Apollo Beach.

For more information, call 672-2243 or visit www.swflrheum.com. The office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and is located at 11954 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.