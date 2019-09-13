Riverview: The Sharks are off to a great start this season, defeating Blake 37-26 in front of the Riverview home crowd in their opener. They are led by third-year Head Coach William Mosel. The spread offense that they run will ride on the arm and legs of star sophomore dual-threat quarterback Stazion Gage.

Gage had a tremendous game against Blake on August 23. He completed nine of 18 pass attempts for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball 22 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns, giving him an astounding five total touchdowns and 291 all-purpose yards.

Gage watched last season and learned, and he spent the offseason getting familiar with the offense. Coach Mosel says that Gage is very cerebral and has a natural ability to make plays. Look for him to have a breakout season if he can stay healthy with all the hits that he takes from running the ball.

Other key players include junior safety/receiver Isiah Dolby, receiver Colby Thornton, junior receiver/safety Kadeem Robinson, safety/cornerback Devin White, junior defensive end/tight end James Moore, senior Jacob Poirot, Colin Hussey, sophomore receiver Yonlys Pena, junior receiver Jaden Ramos, receiver Ricky Lundstrom and senior slotback/defensive end Jordan Schell.

Mosel said that a lot of different players contributed in the ‘team victory’ and he thinks that his team’s strength this season is their chemistry. The Sharks are poised for a bounce-back season after a tough 2018 campaign. They will improve on last season’s 3-7 record as they have a very winnable schedule, only having to face one playoff team from last season, but they will have to be better at closing out games. Coach Mosel wants his team to take it one game at a time and just think about executing plays.

Riverview Sharks Schedule:

8/23 vs Blake

8/30 @ Durant

9/6 vs Brandon

9/13 @ Haines City

9/20 @ Strawberry Crest

9/27 @ Newsome

10/4 vs Leto

10/11 @ Riverview Sarasota

10/18 @ Ridge Community

10/25 vs Lennard



