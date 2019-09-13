East Bay: The Indians are coming off of a very good 7-4 2018 season. Ninth-year Head Coach Frank LaRosa has brought stability to the program. Senior Jahkese Cruz will start at quarterback for East Bay in the 2019 campaign.

The strong-armed quarterback will be tested this season, as East Bay has one of the more challenging schedules in the county, matching up against several teams that made the playoffs last season. LaRosa thinks highly of Cruz’s leadership, saying that he is very unselfish, dedicated to improving his craft and is a team player.

The Indians are a multiple spread to run team that has several key players on both sides of the ball, including senior linebacker/guard Jaden Santos Lopez, senior cornerback/receiver Logan Webb, senior running back/safety/linebacker Kenlin Jones, senior Keyaun Kinney, junior long snapper/defensive end/tackle Garrett Hines and senior receiver/tight end Johnathan Halaufia-Martinez.

LaRosa thinks that his team’s strength is their chemistry and unity. The Indians will have to overcome their lack of experience, as they return with only three starters on offense and three on defense.

The program took a huge step forward in 2018, winning four games in a row to end the season on a high note. The Indians look to continue the momentum in 2019.

“We approach every opponent the same,” said LaRosa. “Our focus is to improve ourselves so that we can give the best effort controlling what we do.”

East Bay Indians Schedule:

8/23 @ Lennard

8/30 @ Chamberlain

9/6 vs Jefferson

9/13 @ Gaither

9/20 vs Plant City

9/27 @ Tampa Bay Tech

10/4 vs Sickles

10/11 vs Wiregrass Ranch

10/25 @ Armwood

11/1 vs Bloomingdale



