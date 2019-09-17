Competitors Sought For Hillsborough’s Active Life Games

Exercise is great for the body and mind, but is particularly important as we age. The Active Life Games, organized by Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation, help promote physical and mental fitness through an Olympic-style competition that attracts hundreds of adults age 50 and older each year.

The 39th annual competition continues the tradition of offering a variety of contests for all skill and fitness levels. Events range from track and field to cycling to pickleball to billiards, dominoes and horseshoes. Some of the more than two dozen events are qualifiers for state competition.

Registration costs $15 for one event or $25 for unlimited events. There is an additional $25 charge for those participating in the golf competition, which includes a cart. This year’s Games will be held October 7-18.

In addition to being a lot of fun and a great way to stay in shape, the Games serve as a regional qualifier for the Florida Senior Games.

Visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org and search for ‘Active Life Games’ for more information and to register.

Bloomingdale Bandits Charity Golf Tournament

A charity golf tournament will be held on Saturday, October 12 to benefit the Bloomingdale Bandits. Registration is 11:30 a.m. and the Shotgun start is 1 p.m. Dinner and awards follow at 6 p.m.

Lunch and dinner are included. The cost is $100 per player and $375 for a foursome. Sponsors are also needed.

The tournament will be held at Bloomingdale Golfers Club, located at 4113 Great Golfers Pl. in Valrico, and is being held to help with expenses for a trip to Cooperstown. For more information or to register, contact Brandee Wilson at 334-315-2653.

YMCA Expands Program For Falls Prevention Patients

The YMCAs of Tampa Bay can now improve the health of older adults thanks to a recent expansion of a program proven to help seniors. Enhance®Fitness is now available at 22 locations across Tampa Bay.

The 16-week evidence-based program is offered at no cost to the participant thanks to the generosity of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living. The Y partners with BayCare Health System to help refer patients who are at risk for falls into the program.

Enhance®Fitness is a proven community-based senior fitness and fall prevention program helping older adults become more active, energized and empowered for independent living. The national physical activity program is deemed particularly safe and effective for older adults living with arthritis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Participants meet three times a week for an hour of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, stretching and balance work.

For more information, contact EnhanceFitness@tampaymca.org or stop by a participating Y. Visit www.ymcatampabay.org/.

Newsome Chorus Yard Sale

Donations are being collected for Newsome Chorus Yard Sale, which will take place on Saturday, October 12 from 6:30-11 a.m. in front of Newsome High School, located at 16550 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. From small items such as clothes, books and toys to larger items such as furniture and exercise equipment, all is appreciated.

Donations can be picked up at your convenience. To coordinate pick up, contact Carol at NewsomeChorusYardSale@gmail.com. Donations will be accepted until Friday, October 11.

Baton Twirling Classes At The Brandon Recreation Center

Baton Twirling youth classes will be held at the Brandon Recreation Center, located at 502 E. Sadie St. in Brandon. Classes held every Monday starting September 9. Classes will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. every Monday.

Members participate in local parades, civic events and competitions. For more information, contact Barbara Patrick at 626-4554.

Teachers Get In Free During Teacher Wonder Days At WonderWorks Orlando

WonderWorks Orlando is inviting teachers in Florida to check out all they have to offer for free on select dates in September and October 2019. During Teacher Wonder Days, educators can learn about all the programs they offer.

Teachers will get free admission into WonderWorks Orlando on Friday and Saturday, September 28-29 and October 5-6. Each additional guest they bring will only be $15 per person.

Teachers who would like to take part in the program need to RSVP online at www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando/rsvp/.

Educators will not only get a chance to have fun and see the way families are challenged at WonderWorks, but they will also learn about a variety of the programs they offer. The special programs they offer include School fundraisers, Sensory days, Homeschool days, Scout programs and School field trip programs.

The indoor amusement park is open 365 days per year from 9 a.m.-12 Midnight. WonderWorks features a glow-in-the-dark ropes course, laser tag, 4D XD motion theater, magic comedy dinner show and the Wonder Zones, which include interactive exhibits on natural disasters, space discovery, light and sound zone, imagination lab, far out art gallery and a physical challenge zone. There is also over 35,000 sq. ft. of ‘edutainment,’ with over 100 hands-on exhibits.

Visit www.wonderworksonline.com/orlando/.