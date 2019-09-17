Liz Brewer, founder of Liz Brewer Connections in Brandon and executive director of the Angel Foundation, in collaboration with many local sponsors, is hosting Live2Lead, a leadership development live simulcast featuring world-class leadership and business experts.

This worldwide annual leadership gathering was developed by The John Maxwell Company and is a leadership and personal growth event hosted live in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, October 11 and broadcasted to more than 300 simulcast locations around the world.

This will be the sixth year that Live2Lead is hosting this simulcast where experts from a variety of industries share their perspectives on relevant topics and reveal practical tools for personal and professional growth.

The main speaker is John Maxwell, the New York Times leading bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold more than 30 million books and has been identified as the #1 leader in business by the American Management Association.

Other speakers include Rachel Hollis, one of the few female CEOs to found and run a successful digital media company and several more notable names.

Brewer, a John Maxwell certified speaker and trainer, is excited to host the event in Brandon.

“I have a passion for training,” said Brewer. “We’ve already had a tremendous response. We are expecting approximately 500 people to attend this tremendous event.”

There will be several local sponsors at the event including the main sponsor, Michael Owen of Owen and Dunivan, PLLC, as well as the Brandon Chamber of Commerce, Excel Realty of Brandon, Riverview Mortgage, Christian Business Connections, The Regent, NuVita Chiropractic and Extravaganza Productions, Inc.

Doors open at 8 a.m. with meet and greets with sponsors and introductions. The simulcast takes place from 9 a.m.-1:30 pm. After a lunch break, there will be a bonus session offered hosted by Brewer and Kris Beaird from 2:30-4 p.m.

“The bonus session will be very interactive,” said Brewer. “We will engage with the audience to discuss the impact they experienced from the Live2Lead simulcast.”

Brewer also holds monthly events where people can network, learn and fellowship. Visit www.LizBrewerConnections. com or follow her on Facebook by searching for Liz Brewer Connections.

The Live2Lead Simulcast is being held at ARISE Church Brandon at 401 Pauls Drive in Brandon. Tickets cost $109. You can also call 299-6745 or email info@lizbrewerconnections.com. If you use the code OSPREY, you will receive a $20 discount.