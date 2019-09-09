Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates Sunrise Homes’ New Lake Toscana Development

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members celebrated the grand opening of Sunrise Homes’ new Lake Toscana development on July 30. Members enjoyed walking through the new, spacious model home and dreaming of what could be. Light refreshments were served while attendees enjoyed the scenery.

Lake Toscana is located at 5333 Lake Venice Dr. in Wimauma. Visit https://laketoscana.com or call 536-7568.

FishHawk Resident Joins Living For Logan

The Living for Logan Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working to bring awareness to the dangers of distracted driving, has a new community outreach coordinator for the Tampa Bay area. FishHawk resident Melanie Brockmeier-Jordy recently joined the team with the goal of using her extensive background to help a cause close to her heart.

Brockmeier-Jordy has a BA degree in child development, a master’s degree in mental health counseling and an educational specialist degree from Florida State University. She founded her own nonprofit, Operation Lotus, after the death of her husband in 2012 and has helped more than 100 local families facing crisis situations over the last six years.

“My career goals and focus are completely different after the loss of my husband,” said Brockmeier-Jordy. “I knew when it was time to go back to work I would want a career that made my soul sing. Not just a job, but a purpose. When this presented itself, I knew it was perfect; that it wasn’t just about the job, but changing the world for all of us, making the roads a safer place for all of us. All while honoring the life of a very special boy.”

The Living for Logan Foundation came about after the Scherer family, Riverview residents at the time, lost their 9-year-old son, Logan, in a traffic accident on I-75 caused by a driver who was using his phone and not paying attention to the road.

“It was through this tragedy that they established the Living for Logan Foundation, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on a quest to honor Logan—and all others lost through this deadly epidemic—while fighting for justice and eliminating distracted driving through education, legislation and changing the hearts, minds and habits of drivers everywhere,” said Brockmeier-Jordy.

To learn more about the Living for Logan Foundation, visit Livingforlogan.org or email info@livingforlogan.org.

Students Benefit From David Weekley Homes School Supplies Drive

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately held builder, hosted its fifth annual, company-wide School Supplies Drive in 18 cities across the country. Locally, school supplies were collected for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, which offers a safe and positive environment for area youth to spend time outside of school and provides opportunities for them to learn new skills to help them succeed.

“We are extremely grateful to David Weekley Homes for the donation of school supplies and the monetary donation to purchase supplies for Smart Girls and Passport to Manhood,” said Alison Fraga, chief development officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay.

Approximately $3,000 in supplies were collected from the local community during the drive and $5,000 was donated from the David Weekley Homes CARE Fund. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay’s school supply drive provided more than 2,000 students with the supplies needed for the school year.

The School Supplies Drive is a volunteer and philanthropic initiative of the company’s CARE program, which joins team members with homeowners, homebuyers, community partners and local nonprofit organizations to live out its purpose of Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives in each of the communities in which it builds.

Hannoush Jewelers Is A Family Business You Can Trust

Whether you are looking for a treasured unique piece to celebrate the most special of occasions or a “just because I love you” gift, Hannoush Jewelers have a variety of options for everyone.

You will find stunning bridal engagement rings and wedding bands, ladies’ diamond and gemstone collections as well as exquisite French and Italian designer pieces.

You are welcome to stop in to visit its beautiful showroom in the Brandon Town Center Mall (located near Dillards at the Northwest end). While you browse, the staff would be happy to clean and inspect any pieces you currently own, and this is complimentary.

From Friday to Sunday, September 20-22, stop in for the largest diamond and gem show in the area.

Hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 530-7107 or visit www.hannoush.com.

Tropical Escapes Pool Builders Offers Boutique Style Service

If you are looking to build a beautiful area where you can spend your time relaxing in the comfort of your own home, Tropical Escapes is your premier outdoor contractor, specializing in swimming pool construction. Some of the many additional services offered are spas, fire pits, rockwork and water features.

The latest technology is used as well as innovative building methods. You will receive the one-on-one attention needed during any major construction project. Tropical Escapes likes to be considered a local swimming pool boutique providing more quality, less volume.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and it is closed on Sunday. For more information, call 474-2500 or visit www.TropicalEscapesFL.com.

Etoile Dancewear Opens To Serve Local Dance Community

Business owner Colin Claypool knew that location was key when he opened his second store, Etoile Dancewear, located at 1528 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Etoile Dancewear is the only dancewear store serving the area.

The store offers leotards, tights, dance and ballroom shoes and accessories for the whole dancer, as well as fitness, yoga and active wear accessories for all ages. Merchandise is sold at suggested retail prices to offer customers fair pricing with an available rewards program where every dollar spent earns rewards toward future purchases.

“I don’t want to be known as just a dance store, I want to offer support and advocacy for our local dancers, dance studios, dance/ballet companies and the community,” stated Claypool.

With a vision to expand his business, create an interactive presence on social media, get more involved in the community and bring awareness to the store, Claypool brought Julie Silva-Williams to manage the Valrico store.

She is well-known for managing Recording Artists Derrick and Jordan Denise Williams, co-owner of Derlie Records Inc. and co-executive producer of The Gospel Voice TV show, which airs nationally every Saturday (EST) on The Christian Television Network.

Her expertise in management and marketing will help to expand brand awareness and bridge the store to the dance and local communities.

Etoile Dancewear is open Tuesday to Thursday from 2-7 p.m., Friday from 12 Noon-6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 820-4040.

Claypool’s other location is at 1835 E. Edgewood Dr. in Lakeland. Call 863-226-1295. Visit Facebook and Instagram at Etoile Dancewear, or visit www.etoiledancewear.com.

CoWork Landing Brandon Celebrates Three Years

Coworking is picking up momentum in recent years with the dawn of the freelancer, remote worker and the popularity of the entrepreneur. Businesses are starting up at a rapid pace, and because of that they need someplace to work. CoWork Landing brings all the resources that you and your other colleagues have to offer into one cohesive workspace. It is an effective and powerful small business resource.

Studies show that approximately 55 percent of people who cowork feel more a part of their community and 80 percent are happier since joining a coworking space.

Over the last three years, CoWork Landing has proudly supported the growth of more than 35 businesses. Boasting five offices, four dedicated desks and countless other shared workspace opportunities, CoWork Landing is excited to be at the forefront of the continued growth in the Brandon area.

Shannon Carlton started CoWork Landing because she firmly believes that small businesses are changing our community and the world. She wanted to be a part of that by giving local small business a flexible and affordable way to have an ‘office.’

CoWork Landing offers flexible, convenient and professional work environment that encourages productivity, necessary separation and balance between work and life that many people require and positive social interaction.

To celebrate its third year, CoWork Landing is hosting an ‘ask-the-expert’ week with free coworking from Monday to Friday, September 9-13. Starting at 9 a.m. each morning, experts will share 30 minutes of training followed by a day of coworking and answering your questions. Topics covered will be 2020 Marketing Trends, Profit First training, HR Department of One, the use of content writing to bring value to your clients and how to start your business the right way with a business attorney.

Call Carlton at 924-4679. Visit www.coworklandingbrandon.com or at www.facebook.com/coworklandingbrandon for live ‘hat chats’ where she shares live business tips every Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.