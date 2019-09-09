Jackie Glasgo is a local Brandon realtor who lives by the saying, “Live, love and laugh often as tomorrow isn’t promised.” She lives by this saying because she has lost friends and her grandmother to breast cancer.

“My grandmother passed away from breast cancer when I was 10 years old and I really didn’t understand much about this horrible disease called breast cancer,” Glasgo said. “Then in 2011, a close friend in her early 40s was diagnosed. That was the year Making Strides had their huge campaign ‘Put your Pink Bra On’ and with that we had our first Pink Bra Party and made our Bras for the Walk Day. Five wives, mothers and best friends supporting our friend and the cause.”

Glasgo and her friends formed The Pink Divas in 2011 and began raising money for Making Strides Tampa. “Here we are eight years later honoring our own team of survivors and supporting our fighters who are still battling through this horrible disease.”

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. The American Cancer Society depends on Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events to raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer and Making Strides events can’t happen without volunteers like The Pink Divas.

Bras For A Cause Annual Poker Run is in its third year and The Pink Divas are thrilled to see it grow bigger each year.

“All the money our team raises go directly to Making Strides Tampa and stays in Hillsborough County to help our local breast cancer survivors with multiple things from road, Hope Lodge and so much more,” Glasgo said.

Bras For A Cause Third Annual Poker Run will be held on Saturday, October 12 at River’s Edge Bar and Grill in Gibsonton. Registration for the poker run begins at 10:30 a.m. and the poke run begins at 11:30 a.m.

“Our 2019 Sponsors this year’s River’s Edge, Born to Ride Magazine, All Steel, Brad Souders Law, Black Sheep Towing, EXP Realty and Amerifirst Mortgage.”

Register at www.eventbrite.com or contact Glasgo at 373-2744. Visit www.facebook.com/PinkPowerDivas. To learn more about Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, visit www.secure.acsevents.org. River’s Edge Bar and Grill is located at 6226 Ohio Ave. in Gibsonton.