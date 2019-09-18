Women’s Care Florida – OB/GYN Associates Welcomes Miriah Denbo, MD

Dr. Miriah Denbo is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She graduated from Butler University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. She attended medical school at Indiana University School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Dr. Denbo has been practicing medicine for more than 12 years in a variety of settings. Her special interests include adolescent gynecology, infertility and minimally invasive surgery including laparoscopic and robotic surgery. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two children, reading, enjoying the outdoors, eating good food and flying small airplanes.

Dr. Denbo is now available to see patients at Women’s Care Florida OB/GYN Associates Brandon, Plant City and FishHawk offices. To schedule an appointment with her, please call 681-6625 or log in to the patient portal.

Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates Sunrise Homes’ New Lake Toscana Development

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members celebrated the grand opening of Sunrise Homes’ new Lake Toscana development on July 30. Members enjoyed walking through the new, spacious model home and dreaming of what could be. Light refreshments were served while attendees enjoyed the scenery.

Lake Toscana is located at 5333 Lake Venice Dr. in Wimauma. Visit https://laketoscana.com or call 536-7568.

Premier Radiation Oncology Participates In Bowl-A-Thon

Premier Radiation Oncology and Cancer Center’s team, the ‘Hot Spots,’ were awarded the Most Spirited Team at the 12th annual Jason Ackerman Memorial Bowl-A-Thon. The Foundation focuses on improving the lives of youth who face and/or have survived challenging circumstances through educational support.

As of to date the foundation awarded over 250 scholarships to deserving individuals. For more information, visit www.BecauseOfJason.org.

Etoile Dancewear Opens To Serve Local Dance Community

Business owner Colin Claypool knew that location was key when he opened his second store Etoile Dancewear, located at 1528 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Etoile Dancewear is the only dancewear store serving the area.

The store offers leotards, tights, dance and ballroom shoes and accessories for the whole dancer, as well as fitness, yoga and active wear accessories for all ages. Merchandise is sold at suggested retail price to offer customers fair pricing with an available Rewards Program where every dollar spent earns rewards toward future purchases.

“I don’t want to be known as just a dance store, I want to offer support and advocacy for our local dancers, dance studios, dance/ballet companies and the community,” stated Claypool.

With a vision to expand his business, create an interactive presence on social media, get more involved in the community and bring awareness to the store, Claypool brought Julie Silva-Williams to manage the Valrico store.

She is well known for managing Recording Artists Derrick and Jordan Denise Williams, co-owner of Derlie Records Inc. and as co-executive producer of The Gospel Voice TV show which airs nationally every Saturday (EST) on The Christian Television Network. Her expertise in management and marketing will help to expand brand awareness and bridge the store to the dance and local community.

Etoile Dancewear is open Tuesday to Thursday 2-7 p.m., Friday 12 Noon-6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 820-4040.

Claypool’s other location is at 1835 E. Edgewood Dr. in Lakeland. Call 863-226-1295.

Visit www.etoiledancewear.com.

CoWork Landing Brandon Celebrates Three Years

CoWorking is picking up momentum in recent years with the dawn of the freelancer, remote worker and the popularity of the entrepreneur. Businesses are starting up at a rapid pace, and because of that they need someplace to work. CoWorking brings all the resources that you and your other colleagues have to offer into one cohesive workspace. It’s an effective and powerful small business resource.

Studies show that approximately 55 percent of people who cowork feel more a part of their community and 80 percent are happier since joining a coworking space. Over the last three years, CoWork Landing has proudly supported the growth of more than 35 businesses. Boasting five offices, four dedicated desks and countless other shared workspace opportunities, CoWork Landing is excited to be at the forefront of the continued growth in the Brandon area.

Shannon Carlton started CoWork Landing because she firmly believes that small businesses are changing our community and the world. She wanted to be a part of that by giving local small business a flexible and affordable way to have an ‘office.’

CoWork Landing offers flexible, convenient and professional work environment that encourages productivity, necessary separation and balance between work and life that many people require and positive social interaction.

For more information, call Carlton at 924-4679. Visit www.coworklandingbrandon.com.