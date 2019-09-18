Strawberry Crest: The Chargers are off to a great start in Phillip Prior’s first season as head coach, as they matched last season’s win total in week one by defeating Leto 20-6. The rebuild of the program is underway.

Senior Caleb Goodson is the starting quarterback for Crest. He had a good game against Leto, completing six of seven pass attempts for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown. Prior believes that Goodson can manage their offense and make good decisions to protect the football, and he likes the QB’s willingness to learn. The Chargers run a pro-style offense and are committed to running the football.

Other key players include senior offensive lineman Ben Gude, senior lineman Jonah Spivey, senior offensive lineman Jose Gonzalez, junior defensive lineman Sebastian Fernandes, junior linebacker Jake Craig and junior receivers Kadin Durgan and Hunter Wilkinson. Senior running back DJ Brannon rushed the ball 10 times for 62 yards and a touchdown, while adding one reception for eight yards against Leto.

Prior thinks that his team’s strength will be his front seven on offense and defense. The young, fairly inexperienced team will have to make quick adjustments on the fly as they have had to learn new offensive and defensive schemes a couple of weeks before the season started.

The Chargers have one of the tougher schedules in Hillsborough County, as they will have to face Kathleen, Lakeland, Plant City, Durant and Bloomingdale. Prior wants his team to compete each game and each rep, and improvement will come along the way.

Strawberry Crest Chargers Schedule:

8/23 @ Leto

8/30 @ King

9/13 vs Kathleen

9/20 vs Riverview

9/27 @ Lakeland

10/4 @ Wharton

10/11 vs Plant City

10/18 vs Durant

10/25 @ Bloomingdale

11/1 vs Brandon