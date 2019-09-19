Armwood: The Hawks are out for revenge after losing for the second straight season in the 6A State Championship to Northwestern (Miami). They are off to a great start in 2019, dismantling Plant 38-3 in their opener. Nobody, not even the Hawks, thought the score of that game would be so lopsided. The much anticipated matchup between the two most dominant programs in Hillsborough County usually comes down to the final possessions of the game.

Junior Cam’ron Ransom is the starting quarterback for Armwood this season. The lefty dual-threat QB went five for seven for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the air and also ran for a touchdown. Star junior receiver/running back Charles Montgomery has four receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in his Armwood debut. The Bloomingdale transfer played several positions for the Bulls last season, including at quarterback, where he filled in for an injured teammate and won the first two playoffs games in the school’s history.

Last season, he ran the ball 121 times for 864 yards and 13 touchdowns and also caught 16 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns. Montgomery has several Division 1 offers, including Ohio State, Alabama, Bowling Green, Florida International, Iowa State and Maryland. He adds another big-play threat to an already loaded spread offense.

Other key players include Under Armor All-American, junior receiver Agiye Hall, who had a 78-yard touchdown pass against Plant; senior three-star running back Eric Wilson; senior offensive lineman and Georgia State University commit Jeff Miller; and senior defensive tackle Clyde Pinder Jr., to name a few. The sky is the limit for Armwood this season. They will make a deep playoff run like they always do and will compete for a state title. It’ll be championship or bust as usual for the Hawks.

Armwood Hawks Schedule:

8/23 vs Plant

8/30 @ North Gwinnett

9/6 @ Bloomingdale

9/20 vs Chamberlain

9/27 vs Wiregrass Ranch

10/4 @ Plant City

10/11 @ Tampa Bay Tech

10/18 vs Jefferson

10/25 vs East Bay

11/1 @ Gaither



