Bay Life Crop For Missions

Bay Life Church announces its 11th annual Fall Crop, benefiting the youth & missions of Bay Life Church. Bring your own supplies to work on your paper crafting projects in a well-lit and fun atmosphere. The registration fee is tax-deductible, and it includes continental breakfast, a home cooked lunch, drinks and snacks all day, plus scrapbook/crop space, swap table, goody bags and door prizes.

Each participant will have half of a 5’ round table. Just let them know who you’d like to sit with.

This Fall Crop will be held on Friday, October 11, from 6-11 p.m. and/or Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The cost is $30 for Friday night, $40 for Saturday or $60 for both, and electricity is available for a fee of $5 per person. As this is a tax-deductible donation, the registration fee is non-refundable. Crops fill quickly and your space is not reserved until paid in full. Register at www.baylife.org/scrapbooking.

Seeking Vendors For Lithia Holiday Market In November

Vendors are being sought by Grace Community United Methodist Church in Lithia for its Holiday Market on Saturday, November 9. The event, from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., is being presented by the Women of Grace. The church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Organizers are seeking vendors to sell a variety of products, such as arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. National companies will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The fee for a 10 ft. by 10 ft. space is $25. The proceeds will help support missions in the community. The market will be outdoors, and vendors are asked to provide their own tent, table and chairs. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information and a vendor application, visit www.graceholidaymarket.com or contact Event Organizer Susan Ferraro atbosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.

St. Stephen Men’s Club Golf Tournament

The St. Stephen Catholic Church Men’s Club will hold its 27th Annual Golf Scramble on Saturday, October 12 at Summerfield Crossing Golf Club. Check in begins at 11:30 a.m.; Shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Single players and groups of four are welcome. This is a ‘Best Ball’ tournament.

Proceeds help to fund Parish Youth Activities and an Annual Scholarship Award.The cost is $75 per golfer.

Visit www.ststephencatholic.weshareonline.org.

UMW Women’s Holiday Pecan Sale Begins

The United Methodist Women (UMW) of New Hope UMC will hold its 49th Annual Pecan Sale from Tuesday, October 1 to Friday, November 1.These are just picked, shelled and fresh from the orchard.

Prices are the same as last year: $45 for a 5 lb. box of mammoth halves or pieces and $10 for a one lb. bag of mammoth halves. Specialty items will be offered again at the same prices as last year: $12 for pralines in a 16 oz. bag, $12 for chocolate amaretto in a 16 oz. bag and $25 for a 20 oz. assortment in a Christmas tin (including praline, chocolate amaretto and roasted, salted pecan halves).

To order, call Mary Baker from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at 643-4493; email bjbrooks5@gmail.com; or visit www.pecansale.com to order and pay by credit card. Checks payable to UMW can be mailed to P. O. Box 546, Lithia, FL 33547. Only prepaid items are reserved. Others will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Pickup is Saturday, November 9 and Monday, November 11 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the New Hope Life Center Building, 213 N. Knights Ave. (formerly the Boys and Girls Club).

Call Barbara Brooks at 689-7016 or email bjbrooks5@gmail.com.

Strawberry Festival Theme Announced

The Florida Strawberry Festival announced its theme for the 85th annual event – ‘Our Perfect Vision!’

“We’re seeing 20/20,” said President Paul Davis. “Be on the lookout for some world-famous headline entertainment, incredible new food items and vendors at this year’s festival.”

A new theme is created for the festival each year to offer guests a glimpse of the experience they can expect at the 11-day event. It also unifies vendors, FFA chapters, organizations, corporate partners and exhibitors who create parade floats and displays throughout the celebration.

The theme centralizes around the Festival’s ‘Perfect Vision’ for fun which includes rides, food, entertainment, shortcake and much more.

“The future looks bright,” said Davis. “We look forward to seeing our guests and hope they will enjoy all the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival has to offer. It’s sure to be eye-catching.”