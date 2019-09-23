By Joe Kerr

Bayside Community Church is excited to announce the opening of its new Riverview location. The Riverview Campus held its first service on September 15 and will continue meeting Sunday mornings at 10:30 at Spoto High School at 8538 Eagle Palm Dr. in Riverview. The campus is conveniently located just west of 75, easily accessible from S. Falkenburg Rd. or 78th St. and Eagle Palm Dr.

This marks the eighth location for Bayside Community Church. Lead Pastor Randy Bezet emphasized that Bayside’s new Riverview campus will share the church’s emphasis on family, freedom and purpose; reflecting the model for the other seven Bayside campuses.

“We are so excited to be a part of this growing community,” said Pastor Bezet. “We believe that church is a place where you can belong, find family and feel at home. We want everyone to know that God loves them and has a purpose and plan for their life.”

Bayside is a multi-location church, with campuses in Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee and now Hillsborough Counties. The growing church welcomes more than 10,000 people each weekend across all of its locations.

Visitors can expect to find a family-friendly experience accompanied by high-energy worship services each weekend at every service and campus. Bayside Community Church offers adult, youth and small group experiences and continues to see lives changed as people discover how to connect with God and find their eternal purpose in Him.

With a vision to help people know God, find family, live in freedom and discover their purpose, Bayside is excited to be serving the growing community of Riverview.

For more information about Bayside Community Church, including all campuses and details on service times and locations, visit www.mybayside.church or call 941-755-8600.