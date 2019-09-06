Calling all car enthusiasts. FishHawk Ranch Homeowners’ Association is hosting its Sixth Annual Fall Car Show on Sunday, October 6 at The Palmetto Club.

The event, which hosted more than 60 cars last year, will take place from 12 Noon-3 p.m. with activities for the whole family.

“In addition to cars of all makes and models, we will have DJ Joe Ferrante providing entertainment, a food truck and ice cream from IC Swirlz,” said Susan Parvin, FishHawk Ranch Homeowners’ association coordinator.

Residents will also be able to contribute to a blood drive and there will be a 50/50 Raffle to benefit Paralyzed Veterans of America Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.

According to Parvin, the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) has been dedicated to serving special needs military veterans get back on track since its inception in 1946.

“Many of our veterans live right here in the Tampa Bay area,” said Parvin. “After serving our country, a serious injury should not stop them from living a full, rewarding life they deserve. This organization also has very little administrative overhead cost, as opposed to many larger nonprofits. This results in more dollars going directly towards our local veterans in need.”

Last year, the raffle raised more than $600 for the charity.

Free to spectators, space for cars is limited and costs $5 with preregistration and $10 day of show. Three awards will be given out during the event for Best of Show.

Business sponsors are also needed for the event. Sponsors will receive promotions of their businesses and a space at the car show.

The first FishHawk Ranch Sunday Market of the season will also take place on Sunday, October 6 at Park Square, right across the street from the car show. The Sunday Market is held on the first Sunday of every month from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

To learn more about both events, contact Parvin at 657-6629 or sparvin@fhrhoa.com. The Palmetto Club is located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia.