Holy Innocents’ Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show Seeks Vendors

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is accepting vendor signups for its Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

Both inside and outside locations are available. The fee for an inside location, which accommodates one six ft. table and two chairs is $45 and $40 for an outside 12×12 ft. space, which is well shaded.

Interested vendors can register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. For any questions, please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.

St. Stephen Blue Mass Celebrates Law Enforcement And Fire Rescue Personnel

Saint Stephen Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #14084 will host a ‘Blue Mass’ for all Law Enforcement and Fire Rescue personnel at the local, county, state and federal levels. Saint Stephen’s ninth annual celebration of Emergency Personnel will take place on Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m.

This ‘Blue Mass’ is offered as thanks for emergency personnel providing protection and safety for our community, including fire rescue, police officers, sheriff’s department, state troopers and federal law enforcement. This mass will be in celebration and to request God’s blessing on each of these dedicated officers sworn to protect and serve, as well as their families, who so unselfishly love and support those faithful men and women.

Emergency personnel, their families and friends as well as the community are cordially invited to participate. If you are a police officer, firefighter, paramedic or other emergency personnel, please honor this celebration in a Class ‘A’ uniform, if able, or display your agency’s identification if possible.

Father Dermot Dunne will bless Patron Saint medals/necklaces at the end of the mass. Saint Stephen Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #14084 will provide Saint Michael the Archangel/Saint Florian medals for those who desire them.

A reception with light refreshments will immediately follow in the Family Life Center.

St. Stephen Catholic Church is located at 10118 Saint Stephen Cir. in Riverview.

YMCA Expands Program For Falls Prevention Patients

The YMCAs of Tampa Bay can now improve the health of older adults, thanks to a recent expansion of a program proven to help seniors. Enhance®Fitness is now available at 22 locations across Tampa Bay.

The 16-week evidence-based program is offered at no cost to the participant, thanks to the generosity of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living. The Y partners with BayCare Health System to help refer into the program patients who are at risk for falls.

Enhance®Fitness is a proven community-based senior fitness and fall prevention program helping older adults become more active, energized and empowered for independent living. The national physical activity program is deemed particularly safe and effective for older adults living with arthritis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Participants meet three times a week for an hour for cardiovascular exercises, strength training, stretching and balance work.

For more information, contact EnhanceFitness@tampaymca.org or stop by a participating Y. Visit www.ymcatampabay.org/.

A New Senior Community Choir Seeking Singers

A new senior community choir in Riverview is seeking singers with all levels of singing experience. ‘Joyful Voices’ will hold its first rehearsal on Monday, September 16 at 1:30 p.m. This senior community choir was created for older adults who have a love of music and a desire to sing.

“Singing has a way of lifting spirits and stimulating memories,” stated the choir’s music director, Janet Formato.

The idea for the senior community choir came as a result of a number of residents at The Bridges who love to sing.

Executive Director Donna Steiermann is excited about the choir. “In addition to a number of our residents, we anticipate 20 or so seniors from the Greater Brandon/Riverview area to join us. We especially welcome those with mild cognitive impairment,” explained Steiermann.

Studies have proven that singing with others provides benefits, such as managing stress, alleviating pain, increasing happiness and establishing friendships.

Sixty-minute rehearsals will be held every Monday starting on September 16 at the Cambridge Clubhouse at The Bridges, located on 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview.

For additional information and to reserve your spot, please call 413-8900.

5K Race Seeks To Help End Substance Addiction

Next Level Church is teaming up with Phoenix House to host the very first Run For The One 5K charity event and fight the battle against substance addiction. You are invited to walk or run in the 5K race on Monday, September 2 at 7 a.m. at 5642 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia.

The race entry fee is $25, $20 for recovering participants, $15 for children under 10 and $40 for virtual participants.

The entry fee covers the race as well as a short-sleeve T-shirt. Online donations are also accepted for those not racing.

All proceeds directly support Phoenix House. Race packet pickup at Next Level Church, located at 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia, will be on Friday, August 30 from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, August 31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Race Day Pickup from 6-6:45 a.m. at the race location, 5642 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia.

Visit www.runfortheone.com and select the link to the race location near you. Register online or print the application. Call Walt Robbins at 308-3090 or email walt.robbins@nextlevel.church for more information.

Registration For Fishhawk Inline Hockey League

Fishhawk Hockey is the area’s best youth inline hockey league for boys and girls ages 5-15. No experience is necessary. Practice and play takes place at Hawk Park in FishHawk.

The Rec program has a fall and spring session that you can sign up for on the registration page at www.fishhawkhockey.com. Late registration runs through Tuesday, October 15. The cost is $175 per season.

Evaluations: Wednesday and Saturday, September 24 and 26, and the season runs from Tuesday to Thursday, October 1 to December 19.