Bloomingdale Bandits Charity Golf Tournament

A charity golf tournament will be held on Saturday, October 12 to benefit the Bloomingdale Bandits. Registration is 11:30 a.m. and shotgun start is 1 p.m. Dinner and awards follow at 6 p.m.

Lunch and dinner are included. The cost is $100 per player and $375 for a foursome. Sponsors are also needed.

The tournament will be held at Bloomingdale Golfers Club, located at 4113 Great Golfers Pl. in Valrico, and is being held to help with expenses for a trip to Cooperstown.

For more information or to register, contact Brandee Wilson at 334-315-2653.

Common Mistakes And Myths In Estate Planning

If you are interested in avoiding potential pitfalls or mistakes with estate planning, then you do not want to miss this complimentary seminar. Learn about some of the common myths when it comes to estate planning. Attorney Ashley Ivanov with the Law Office of Ashley Ivanov, P.A. will present information from a storyteller’s perspective.

The class will take place at Bloomingdale Regional Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, on Saturday, September 7 at 2 p.m. For more information, call 273-3652 or visit www.hcplc.org.

Paralympic Sport Tampa Bay Athletes Bring Home 41 Medals

The Paralympic Sport Tampa Bay team won 25 gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals in the Medium Team Division at the national championship tournament held on July 14-19 in Eden Prairie, MN, taking fourth place honors. Team members set four national records, and Danielle Kanas received the ‘Spirit of Excellence’ award as the outstanding female field athlete.

The Adaptive Sports USA Junior Nationals is for athletes ages 6 to 22 with physical disabilities. This year’s tournament featured 254 athletes from 32 states.

A signature program of Hillsborough County’s Parks & Recreation, Paralympic Sport Tampa Bay offers year-round sports and recreation programs to promote healthy lifestyles, independence and personal growth for people with physical disabilities.

Homeschool Day At Cracker Country: Pioneers & Cowhunters

Visit for a special day designed for homeschoolers and their families. On Friday, September 6 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., educational interpreters in historical dress will guide young learners through activities that would have been familiar to a child growing up in a Florida farming and ranching community over 100 years ago.

Try your hand at churning butter, helping with the household chores, making your own toy and taking a lesson in a one-room schoolhouse. Learn some “cowhunter” skills, like how to swing a lasso and what to pack for a long cattle drive.

The cost is $8 per person 4 years old and up; children 3 years old and younger will be admitted for free. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. This is a very popular event and there are limited tickets available.

Cracker Country is located at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Parking is free. Enter Orient Rd. only. Please follow the directions listed on the website and not a GPS. Visit www.crackercountry.org/index.php/come-visit/when-to-visit/homeschool-events/pioneers-cowhunters.

Paw Patrol Comes To Westfield Brandon

Directly from Adventure Bay, Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol will be at Westfield Brandon at the Dick’s Sporting Goods court on Sunday, September 15 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. to meet and greet kids of all ages.

Come join the fun with arts and crafts, face painting, games and more. Plus, the first 200 kids in line will receive a special prize to take home. Space is limited, so make sure to show up early. The event is free, but RSVPs are suggested.

All kids must be accompanied by an adult that is 18 years or older. For a full schedule of events hosted by Westfield, please visit www.westfield.com.

Register for free meet and greet tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/paw-patrol-meet-greet-tickets-64249774806. Westfield Brandon is located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr.