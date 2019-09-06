Get ready to tee off for a good cause as the 19th Annual Terrific Kids Golf Tournament draws near. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon, this charity event will fund its Terrific Kids program and its other programs in the local area, such as the Key Clubs, K-Kids Clubs and more.

Terrific Kids is a student recognition program where students work with their teachers to establish goals of self-improvement in school. ‘Terrific’ stands for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive and Capable.

The program, held in 24 elementary schools, promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance and rewards students for good behavior, being a good student in class, helping teachers and kindness to other students.

“Most of the time, students get rewards for being A students or athletic recognition; we do something a little bit different. We want to recognize the fact that they’re just an overall…good character and good integrity,” said Dustie Amatangeli, the tournament director.

The golf tournament will host several events, including longest drive, closest to the hole, a raffle and a 50/50 golf ball drop, which will all have first, second and third place prizes.

Presale tickets for the ball drop will be up to $10, and the money earned from that will go into the 50/50 ball drop. Last year’s pot came to $1,500 with $750 to win.

There are several sponsorship opportunities for the tournament: Kiwanis Sponsorship for $2,500, Impactful for $1,000, Difference Maker for $750, Service for $500, Hole Sponsor for $100 and more. Kiwanis is always open to larger donations and suggestions on how to raise more funds.

Registration for one person costs $100, and a group of four is $350 before Tuesday, October 1 and $400 afterward.

All of the funds raised at the event will be used for local students. Soft spikes and collared shirts are required.

This year’s Terrific Kids Golf Tournament will be on Thursday, October 17 at Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club, located at 2721 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico. Registration on event day begins at 10:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m.

To register online, get a sponsorship or learn more, visit https://brandonkiwanis.com/ or contact Dustie Amatangeli at 294-0645 or golf@brandonkiwanis.com.