Growing up in a happy and healthy home with parents who love and nurture them is the story that all kids deserve, but sadly, that is not the story that many get. Did you know that Hillsborough County leads the state in the number of children in the foster care system, despite its No. 4 ranking in population?

Nicolle Jones, the executive director of Made Wonderfully Inc., noted that when she learned about some of the disheartening statistics like this regarding the foster care system in our community, something had to be done.

Made Wonderfully Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to inspire youth and families to unlock their God-given value and potential through fun, character enriching programs and events.

According to Jones, “One of the ways we achieve our mission is by providing families with the opportunity to spend necessary quality time together through our annual, all ages, community events.”

That is why for Tampa Bay’s Sixth Annual Father Daughter Ball, Made Wonderfully Inc. has invited the house dads and girls from the group home, A Kid’s Place, to be its honored guests.

“We are praying that the young ladies will walk down the red carpet at the ball, take in all the details that have been planned with them in mind and know their worth, know the standard that they deserve and live up to that standard,” Jones said. “Our prayer is that they will grow to know that they are made wonderfully.”

All fathers (and other men of influence) are invited to bring their daughters of all ages to this year’s Father Daughter Ball, which will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 6-10 p.m. at The Regent, located at 64 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

The cost is $40 per father and daughter pair and $10 for each additional daughter. Online convenience fees apply. Along with dinner, you will also enjoy dessert and candy bars, a photo booth, John Jay the DJ and much more.

Made Wonderfully plans to expand its community outreach to fulfill even more needs by adding a couples event and a family event in the near future, along with a M*A*S*H (Mother And Son Hangout) event and Life Lessons Learned in the Kitchen Program that currently runs.

For information, call 419-7829. For tickets, visit www.MadeWonderfully.org.