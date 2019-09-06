Eighth Annual Gifts & Crafts Fair At The Bridges Seeking Local Vendors

Vendors with unique gifts and crafts are invited to register for the annual Gifts & Crafts Fair held on Saturday, October 12 at The Bridges Retirement Community. The fair will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Due to the positive feedback from those who attended last year, and the fact that we were filled to capacity with vendors, made the event a huge success,” said Janet Noah, the director of community relations and event organizer.

The Bridges Retirement Community is located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Interested vendors, please contact Janet at 413-8900 or jnoah@thebridgesbvm.com.

10th Annual Art In The Park At Twin Lakes

The Twin Lakes community in Valrico will hold its 10th annual Art in the Park on Saturday, September 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Zenia Park. The event is open and free to the surrounding community.

Both artists and vendors of all kinds will share their creativity. You will be able to purchase all kinds of homemade items, such as jewelry, pallet signs, macramé, cutting boards and pottery.

Artisan Shimon Maddock said, “This is my fifth year as a vendor at Art in the Park. There is always a new surprise. It is the best craft fair of the year for me.”

New this year, a local writer will be on hand with her newest novel.

Also new this year will be a classic car show. The well-known and totally ‘cool’ Roman’ Oldies will bring their beautiful old autos. Come on out and see the cars and then vote for your favorite.

There will be free hot dogs and drinks, a DJ and face painting for the kids.

Twin Lakes is located east of Lithia Pinecrest Rd. at the end of Bloomingdale Ave. on 3054 Lake Michaela Blvd. in Valrico.

For info, email Lauranelsonmoses@gmail.com.

Celebrating National Adult Day Services Recognition Week

Each day from Monday to Saturday, September 16-21, the Bloomingdale Adult Day Service Center will host events to promote awareness, recognize caregivers and engage the community.

Events that week are as follows: September 16 – Employee Recognition, September 17 – Senior Scavenger Hunt, September 18 – Community Engagement/Open House, September 19 – Honoring the Armed Forces, September 20 – Flash Back Friday – Celebration of Decades and September 21 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Annual Caregivers Workshop.

The Bloomingdale Adult Day Service Center is located at 3940 Canoga Park Dr. in Brandon. For more information, contact Britney Grant at 867-8957 or GrantB@HCFLGOV.net.

Smokey Robinson Coming To New Hard Rock Event Center

Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson will perform in the new 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Thursday, October 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets at $80 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster and at The Rock Shop. The show is for those 21 and older.

Robinson initially rose to fame with his group, The Miracles. In 1960, The Miracles recorded their and Motown’s first million-selling hit, Shop Around. The Detroit native has been inducted into the Kennedy Center, awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a second star with The Miracles. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is located at 5223 Orient Rd. Visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com/.