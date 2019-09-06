As the population explosion continues in Hillsborough County, new communities are popping up everywhere. The choices of which development to live in seem boundless, but not all communities are built alike. One stands out above them all, Lake Toscana.

Lake Toscana is situated on 512 acres of pristine conservation land. Within those 512 acres, 127 lucky families will have the opportunity to enjoy conservation or lake views on oversized lots that range from half to one acre. The community is inspired by the Italian countryside and will feature stunning homes with five exciting floor plans from Sunrise Homes. Each home will be constructed with the quality craftsmanship Sunrise Homes is known for and its highly-trained home sales consultants will work with buyers to find the options that work best for each individual family.

Bob Appleyard, Executive VP at Lake Toscana, is eager for people to learn about this exciting new community. “This is the only subdivision in the area that is developed as a conservation subdivision which distinguishes it from all others,” Appleyard stated.

This is important because while many communities offer conservation land on them, this is the only true conservation subdivision in the Tampa area. This means that 40 to 70 percent of the buildable land in Lake Toscana will remain undeveloped, allowing the community to have open spaces that create beautiful vistas for homeowners to enjoy.

Amenities at Lake Toscana will include a two-mile circuit lake, perfect for kayaking or fishing and a Center Green with a playground where families can gather together and socialize. There will also be a large open-air pavilion which will allow residents to host family reunions, birthday parties and picnics. It also offers access to Little Manatee River. Homebuyers will be happy to learn that Lake Toscana will not charge its residents Community Development District (CDD) fees.

The wonder and beauty of Lake Toscana will reside within a gated community, offering peace of mind to residents. Available floor plans can be found at https://laketoscana.com or by visiting the elegant model home located at 4225 Saffold Rd. in Wimauma, just minutes off exit 240 on I-75.

For more information, call 536-7568 or email rhall@sunrisehomescorp.com.