Water Smart Tots and its dedicated group of volunteers have worked tirelessly since 2014 to decrease pediatric drowning in the Greater Tampa Bay area. The group was founded in 2014 and achieved 501(c)(3) status in 2015.

The organization works towards the mission by providing scholarships for one-on-one survival self-rescue swim lessons to children who are financially underprivileged ages 1-6. Since 2015, over 300 children have received these lifesaving swim lessons from its partnered swim schools valued at over $80,000.

“We believe that our efforts are helping make an impact. Pediatric drowning deaths in Florida are down from 58 at this time in 2018 to 38 at the same time for 2019. However, one preventable death is still too many,” said Cammie Yick, vice president of Water Smart Tots.

In addition to providing scholarships, Water Smart Tots also gives complimentary Preschool Water Safety Presentations, educating over 2,800 children to date. Thanks to its generous sponsors, Southshore Insurance Professionals, The Vesga Family and Tax Happens, the volunteers are able to provide Water Watcher Tags.

Water Smart Tots will be hosting its Fourth Annual Designer Sunglasses Bingo on Thursday, September 12 at 6 p.m. at The Palmetto Club in Lithia.

“We are so grateful for our Bingo sponsors, whose support is integral in making not only this event, but our mission a success,” said Kari Bahour, president and founder.

The Gold Level Sponsors for the 2019 Bingo include: Newberry Contracting, Inc., Intertape Polymer Group, Waterscapes Pools & Spas, FishHawk CDD and Premier Care Pediatrics.

DJ Jake Dela Cruz will provide entertainment for the evening while attendees play 10 rounds of bingo and enjoy dinner provided by East Coast Pizza and dessert from Heavenly Creations & Liz Anthony Nutrition. In addition to bingo, there will be a loaded silent auction, 50/50 raffle and cash bar.

Tickets are $45 for an individual or $320 for a table of eight and may be purchased by visiting www.WaterSmartTots.org.