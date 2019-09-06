Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association (Center Place) and The Community Roundtable present the 12 Annual Cards For Troops on Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Center Place, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

Members of the community, 16 years and older, can come together to assemble thousands of cards for servicemen and women who are currently deployed the world over. No experience is necessary. This is a free event for the community.

Susan Saunders, a Stampin’ Up demonstrator, is once again this year’s chair.

According to Lisa Rodriguez, marketing director for Center Place, “Susan and her lead committee are already hard at work on the planning that goes into designing the cards and preparing all the supplies that are needed for the day of the event.”

Rodriquez added, “The 12th Annual Cards For Troops is co-sponsored by The Community Roundtable and Center Place. The day of the event always falls on National Card Day.”

Over the years, thousands of cards have been created by hundreds of volunteers. The members of the community who participate will use a step-by-step instructional method to create handmade cards. The inside is left blank for the soldiers to write a personal sentiment to their families.

Rodriguez said, “Join us for a day of fun putting your crafting skills to work.”

Lunch is provided for volunteers. This year, organizers are asking for a $10 donation at the door.

There are many ways that you can get involved in this community effort. Area businesses and organizations can sponsor donations. You can promote your business by providing raffle items such as gift cards, products and services. The funds from the raffle help to defray the cost of supplies and postage. Additionally, you can donate food for volunteers.

If you know of a deployed service member, you can email their complete mailing address to Center Place and a package of cards to share with their unit will be mailed to them. Please email centerplacebrandon@yahoo.com or roundtable2008@aol.com.

All contributions are tax deductible. If you would like to become a sponsor, donate an item or volunteer, please contact Center Place at 685-8888 or 661-4350.