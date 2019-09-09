The Wolves are looking for a bounce-back season under second-year Head Coach C.J. Yockey. Newsome was in a transitional phase in Yockey’s first season as the helm, after replacing 12-year Head Coach Ken Hiscock. The Wolves’ offense is tricky to stop, as they run a hybrid system between a spread offense and a wing-T offense, primarily keeping the ball on the ground, but giving multiple looks.

Junior quarterback Nick Felice will take the snaps at center this season and lead the offense. Felice was the starting QB for the JV team last season before winning the starting varsity job in spring football. Coach Yockey says that his offensive line will be the strength of his team, returning four of five starters from last season.

Senior Matt Rainey will play center, senior Kyle Hoerner will play at right tackle, senior Peyton Solarczyk moved from defense to the O-line, senior Thomas Heeps will play right guard and Cade O’hehir and Matt Deckert will compete for the left tackle spot.

The Wolves will use a three-headed rushing attack with senior utility man Deandre Perez, who played both running back and wide receiver last season and is their best returning skill player, senior fullback/H-back Landon White and sophomore Jason Albritton will have the bulk of the carries.

Senior tight end Kyle Sellers will be a great target for Felice this season. Senior defensive lineman Patrick Lemelin, junior defensive end Jeremiah Ross, sophomore linebacker Caden Huffman, senior linebacker Fisher Sweeney and junior free safety Jack Arnone will lead the defense.

They will open at crosstown rival Bloomingdale to start the regular season. This rivalry is regarded as the biggest game of the year for both schools even though it is early in the season. The Wolves don’t have a bye week, they will play 11 straight games.

Look for an improvement on last season’s 4-6 record, especially in the back-end of the season where they have some very winnable games.

Newsome Wolves Schedule:

8/23 @ Bloomingdale

8/30 vs Spoto 9/6 @ Alonso

9/13 vs Lennard 9/20 vs Durant

9/27 vs Riverview 10/4 @ Robinson

10/11 vs Haines City

10/18 vs Riverview Sarasota

10/25 @ Ridge Community

