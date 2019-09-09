The Bulls are coming off their best ever season, in which they won their first two playoff games in school history and had an overall record of 11-2. They reached the regional finals for the first time, losing to football powerhouse Venice. The Bulls were very competitive against Venice, leading the game at the half.

Bloomingdale is quickly becoming one of the elite football programs in Hillsborough County after being one of the worst for several years. This is partly due to Coach Max Warner who had great success in his three seasons as head coach, improving every season. Warner recently left to the program to take over as the Quarterbacks Coach at Bowling Green and has been replaced by Jake Coulson, who was the defensive coordinator for Bloomingdale last season.

Coulson had great success in his first year, leading a defense that gave up less than a touchdown per game and did not give up a point until the fifth game of the season, while posting six total shutouts.

This 2019 Bulls squad is full of talented players that are committed to play college football. They will return key players such as senior quarterback Lance Alderson, senior running back Dominic Gonnella (North Dakota State commit), senior defensive tackle/tight end Quinton McCoy (Illinois commit), senior lineman Conner Pouchie, senior wide receiver and defensive back AJ Moss (North Dakota State commit), senior linebacker Gabe Jones (Davidson commit), senior wide receiver Maurice Frost Jr. (Navy commit), junior inside linebacker Jamarion Neal and junior linebacker/running back Wa’myron Howard.

The Bulls, in recent years, have run a pass-happy spread offense, boasting several talented skilled position players that have gone on to play at the next level. They will need to find their identity on offense, with the offensive line losing several key players from last season. Coach Coulson thinks that team speed will be a major strength for the Bulls.

They will have their work cut out for them this season, as they have one of the toughest schedules in Hillsborough County, in which they will have to face Armwood, Durant, Plant, Plant City, Tampa Bay Tech and Lakeland.

Bloomingdale Bulls Schedule:

8/23 vs Newsome

9/6 vs Armwood

9/13 @ Durant

9/20 @ Plant

9/27 vs Plant City

10/4 vs Tampa Bay Tech

10/11 vs Kathleen

10/18 vs Lakeland

10/25 vs Strawberry Crest

11/1 @ East Bay