It doesn’t matter the reason why a woman loses her hair, it can be a traumatic and debilitating experience. For Brandon resident Susan Saylors, her hair loss was a symptom of lupus, an autoimmune disease her doctor diagnosed when she was in her 50s.

“I was rapidly losing my hair and my self-esteem was suffering as a result,” she said.

Saylors tried wearing wigs but wanted a more permanent solution.

It was actually while shopping at Custom Hair Tampa Bay’s Brandon location that she learned of an alternative to wigs. Its Custom Hair tailor-made replacement system offers an increase in hair density and eliminates the need for surgery.

After a free one-on-one consultation, Saylors decided to get fitted with a 100 percent natural human hair replacement system that is lightweight, breathable, secure and individually customized for her. It transformed her thinning hair to a head of thick luscious locks.

She was so pleased with the results she’s still a client more than 15 years later. “It has given me the freedom to not have to worry about my hair,” she said. “I can wash it, brush it, set it, swim and shower in it and even scuba dive in it.”

As an added bonus, she said most people can’t tell she’s wearing a hair replacement system.

“Nobody has to know I’m wearing it unless I choose to tell them,” she said.

Saylors returns to Custom Hair Tampa Bay every four to six weeks for a refresh at its professional full-service styling salon. She has had many different styles and colors over the year. Sometimes her hair is shorter, sometimes longer. “I’m one of those people who likes change and when I want a new style I purchase a new hair system,” she said.

Located at 117 N. Kings Ave., Custom Hair Tampa Bay specializes in 100 percent Remy human hair wigs, toppers and custom hair solutions for men and women. Experts are on hand to assist clients in choosing from its selections of wigs or one of its hair systems.

“We’re here to advise you every step of the way and walk you through the entire process from start to finish,” said owner Lori Younkman, who is not just the owner but its first client.

Custom Hair Tampa Bay is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about Custom Hair Tampa Bay visit www.customhairtampabay.com or call 651-9484.