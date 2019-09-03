With a great love for Jesus and a heart for the youth, Morgan Brownlee is overjoyed to be Holy Innocents’ new full-time Minister of Youth and Family.

Brownlee was raised in nearby Bradenton but has lived in Tallahassee for the last 10 years. She believes her role as a former educator and her decade of experience with the Diocese of Southwest Florida has prepared her for her new role. More than that, Brownlee believes this position is part of God’s divine plan for her life.

“I would not be the person I am today had it not been for the programs I attended and the youth group I was involved in,” said Brownlee. “I also know that the youth minister I had was one of the biggest reasons I stayed involved and was able to grow my relationship with Christ to what it is now. I am so excited for the opportunity to make the same kind of impact in the lives of my youth here at Holy Innocents.”

Brownlee’s responsibilities include covering all activities for families and youth. From Sunday programs like Sunday school to summer programs like Vacation Bible School, the Holy Innocents’ calendar is bustling with activity.

In August, Holy Innocents’ relaunched its intergenerational midweek program called ‘The Gathering.’ The Wednesday evening program begins at 6 p.m. and includes fellowship, worship and Bible study with lessons plans adapted to fit the different age groups.

Brownlee said, “Our vision is that people of all ages will begin building positive relationships with one another, regardless of age, while also growing in their faith through Bible study.”

She continued, “We will gather for dinner for the first portion of the evening and then transition to a lesson that correlates with our liturgical calendar.”

Every week, the youth group meets on Sunday evenings from 5-7 p.m. and will also incorporate outings to build peer relationships. As Brownlee has organized opportunities for the church family to come together, she has also planned for community outreaches and a summer mission trip to serve others in Jesus’ name.

She concluded, “We’re dreaming big here at Holy Innocents’, and we can’t wait to see what God has in store for our youth and families.”

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Sunday services are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit http://hiepiscopal.org or call 689-3130.