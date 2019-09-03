Mark your calendars for Thursday, October 3 to attend the eighth annual Impact Celebration Fundraising Dinner at The Regent. The evening will be filled with great food, fellowship and fun. This much-anticipated event provides the opportunity for individuals, businesses, churches and other organizations to partner in impacting today’s teens by educating and empowering them to make positive life choices and avoid high-risk behaviors.

Special guest speaker Jason Burtt is the CEO and president of Unaltered (formerly known as Silver Ring Thing). Unaltered is a faith-based, nationally touring program that promotes God’s design for speech, conduct, love, faith and purity and is adopted from 1 Timothy 4:12. This program reaches students through authentic testimonies, engaging performances and dynamic worship.

Angie Kagey, Impact’s executive director, is excited about the difference the Impact program makes in the lives of youth in the community.

She said, “This summer, through our Teen Impact Summer Staff, we were able to reach over 1,000 students at 31 site locations, including area Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs, park and recreation centers, churches and other community organizations.”

This program, founded in 1998, promotes healthy living and relationships to teens through the Teen Impact program, to parents through the Parent Program and to teachers and other youth leaders through classroom education.

Impact’s vision is “To educate, equip, empower and support students, parents and teachers in the area of sexual risk avoidance and healthy relationships. We serve the community in multiple venues, such as public and private middle and high schools, churches and community organizations.”

The nonprofit is looking for table hosts and sponsorships. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on sponsorships, table hosting and attending the event, contact Bill at 600-9446.

The event is being held at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Fellowship and seating will begin at 6 p.m., and the dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dinner is complimentary. There will be an appeal for financial support at the end of the evening.

To register or sponsor the Impact Celebration, visit www.whatisimpact.com. To donate, visit www.whatisimpact.com/donate-now. For more information, call 264-9368.